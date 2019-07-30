Assam floods: Airtel, Vodafone Idea offering free calling and data

It’s raining everywhere in several parts of India. And as a result of the heavy rains, parts of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Assam have seen severe floods. While the rescue operations are on, telcos like Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering a helping hand to the subscribers. In the flood-affected area, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering users with free talk time and data to connect with their loved ones.

Airtel benefits to flood-affected users

Airtel is helping customers affected by Assam floods. The telco is offering data and calling benefits across 30 districts in the state. For prepaid subscribers, the company is offering free credit of talk time along with 100MB to 5GB data. The telco has also extended the validity of users to ensure they remain connected with their loved ones. In case of postpaid, Airtel is offering an extension of bill payment date.

“We have taken this initiative to support the efforts of the government and the administration and ensure that citizens continue to stay connected in the time of this natural calamity,” Sovan Mukherjee, COO – North East & Assam, Bharti Airtel said. The network team at Airtel is also working hard to ensure normal connectivity.

Vodafone Idea benefits to flood-affected users

Vodafone Idea has already credited free data benefit between 100MB to 5GB. Along with the announcement, the company also estimated that this move will help about 10 lakh Vodafone Idea users in the Assam region.

With free mobile data and calls, customers will get easy access to things, such as digital money transactions. Users can also use social media to connect with other affected people in the area. They can even reach emergency services for help and report missing people.

Mohit Narru, the Business Head of Assam and North East area in Vodafone India has issued a statement. He said “Vodafone Idea is committed to support the people of Assam in this time of calamity. We realise that mobile connectivity is the only access that flood victims have at this time and we are committed to keep them connected. We hope our free data and call offer with extra validity will enable our customers to reach out to their loved ones during this crisis.”