Assam floods: Google introduces crisis response efforts, fundraising to help impacted communities

As Assam and parts of North East India and of Bangladesh grapple with the onslaught of floods that have claimed tens of lives and displaced millions, tech giant Google has launched a combination of Crisis Response efforts to help reach critical support to impacted people and communities.

As part of our efforts, Google.org has also made a grant of $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support community-based organizations working to provide emergency support and long-term recovery in the affected areas. This includes supporting organizations restoring household food security through dry ration, direct cash assistance, and distribution of hygiene kits. In addition, we've launched a campaign for Googlers to donate, matched 100 percent by Google.

For those looking for relevant information on the flood situation, Google launched the SOS alert for Assam floods bringing together updates from authoritative local and national sources to the top of Search results. If you're close to the affected areas, this Search will bring up emergency phone numbers, websites, and maps. If you're outside of the affected area, the Search will also show an SOS Alert that provides a timely overview of the situation.

Assam’s flood situation is showing signs of improvement with the water level of most rivers maintaining a receding trend while over 22 lakh remain affected across the state, officials said on Monday. However, the situation in Silchar, headquarter town of Cachar district, remained grim as several areas are still waterlogged, officials said.

The toll in the state has increased to 126 after five deaths were reported on Sunday while two others had gone missing.

The total number of affected people declined to 22.21 lakh in 28 districts on Sunday while the figure was 25.10 lakh on the previous day, according to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The rivers Kopili, Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level.

In Silchar town, which is submerged for over a week, efforts are on to provide relief to those areas where the administration is yet to reach by air to drop packets with food, drinking water and other essential items by Indian Air Force helicopters.