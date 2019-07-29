Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has just made a new announcement regarding the ongoing Assam flood crisis. According to the announcement, the company is offering special call and data benefits to its subscribers in the area. These offers are part of support that Vodafone Idea is trying to provide to people in Assam. Other efforts from the company include partnering with “several partners” for food relief drives in the city and more. The company has been able to provide support to “more than 3,000 lives” with easy access to food and clean water.

Vodafone Idea special offer details

Vodafone Idea has already credited free data benefit between 100MB to 5GB. Along with the announcement, the company also estimated that this move will help about 10 lakh Vodafone Idea users in the Assam region. The company claims that this free mobile data and calls will ensure that customers have easy access to important things. These include digital money transactions, social media to connect with other affected people in the area, and even emergency services. This even includes an important feature which would allow users to report missing friends or family members.

Mohit Narru, the Business Head of Assam and North East area in Vodafone India also issued a statement. Narru added, ““Vodafone Idea is committed to support the people of Assam in this time of calamity.” He further wen on to add, “We realise that mobile connectivity is the only access that flood victims have at this time and we are committed to keep them connected. We hope our free data and call offer with extra validity will enable our customers to reach out to their loved ones during this crisis.”

Vodafone Idea India is the first telecom operators in the area to announce relief offers about the flood crisis. It revealed that it is also working on restoring cellular connectivity in the region across 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. It is only a matter of time before other telecom companies announce plans for the users affected from this crisis. Previously, telecom operators revealed similar relief and benefit plans for their subscribers in Orissa during cyclone Fani.