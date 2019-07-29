comscore Vodafone Idea special benefits for Assam flood relief
  • Home
  • News
  • Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announce special voice and data benefits
News

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announce special voice and data benefits

News

Other efforts from Vodafone Idea include partnering with “several partners” for food relief drives in the city and more. The company has been able to provide support to “more than 3,000 lives” with easy access to food and clean water.

  • Published: July 29, 2019 6:38 PM IST
Vodafone Idea

Image credit: Vodafone Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has just made a new announcement regarding the ongoing Assam flood crisis. According to the announcement, the company is offering special call and data benefits to its subscribers in the area. These offers are part of support that Vodafone Idea is trying to provide to people in Assam. Other efforts from the company include partnering with “several partners” for food relief drives in the city and more. The company has been able to provide support to “more than 3,000 lives” with easy access to food and clean water.

Vodafone Idea special offer details

Vodafone Idea has already credited free data benefit between 100MB to 5GB. Along with the announcement, the company also estimated that this move will help about 10 lakh Vodafone Idea users in the Assam region. The company claims that this free mobile data and calls will ensure that customers have easy access to important things. These include digital money transactions, social media to connect with other affected people in the area, and even emergency services. This even includes an important feature which would allow users to report missing friends or family members.

Mohit Narru, the Business Head of Assam and North East area in Vodafone India also issued a statement. Narru added, ““Vodafone Idea is committed to support the people of Assam in this time of calamity.” He further wen on to add, “We realise that mobile connectivity is the only access that flood victims have at this time and we are committed to keep them connected. We hope our free data and call offer with extra validity will enable our customers to reach out to their loved ones during this crisis.”

Odisha cyclone Fani: Here's how Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

Also Read

Odisha cyclone Fani: Here's how Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

Vodafone Idea India is the first telecom operators in the area to announce relief offers about the flood crisis. It revealed that it is also working on restoring cellular connectivity in the region across 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. It is only a matter of time before other telecom companies announce plans for the users affected from this crisis. Previously, telecom operators revealed similar relief and benefit plans for their subscribers in Orissa during cyclone Fani.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 29, 2019 6:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
News
Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more

Deals

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more

US teenager Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf won $3m at the Fortnite World Cup

Gaming

US teenager Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf won $3m at the Fortnite World Cup

Realme freedom sale announced: Check out offers and prices

Deals

Realme freedom sale announced: Check out offers and prices

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

News

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers

News

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
Vodafone Rewards Program for prepaid subscribers introduced

News

Vodafone Rewards Program for prepaid subscribers introduced
Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player

News

Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player
Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared
Vodafone Idea users will now get free access to ZEE5 Theatre

News

Vodafone Idea users will now get free access to ZEE5 Theatre

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9.1 Pureview स्मार्टफोन इस साल के अंत तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 855 Plus प्रोसेसर के साथ आएगा Black Shark 2 Pro गेमिंग फोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Vivo ने भारत में दूसरी तिमाही में बेचे करीब 5.8 मिलियन स्मार्टफोन

चीन ने जीता PUBG Mobile Club Open टूर्नामेंट, इनाम की राशि जान उड़ जाएंगे होश

Poco F1 Deal: 5 हजार रुपये तक सस्ता मिल रहा है Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

News

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
News
Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

News

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report
Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know
Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology

News

Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology
Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

News

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features