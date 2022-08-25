Why Assam is planning to import 30Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh

Internet users in India are rising. This number stood at around 622 million in 2020 and it is expected to shoot up to 900 million by 2025, as per reports. This increase in the number of internet users in India is likely to be complemented by the increased need for internet bandwidth. While telecom operators are expected to ramp up their services in a bid to cater to this increased demand, it is possible that those efforts many not be sufficient in some case. Assam, for instance, is already feeling the heat. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here’s how you can find IP address

The state it is trying to mitigate the issue by buying 30Gbps of bandwidth from Bangladesh.

As per reports, a senior Assam government officer said that a delegation from India and Bangladesh Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar met at the latter's office in Dhaka earlier this week to discuss the matter. In the meeting, the two parties finalised all the details pertaining to the policy decision of bandwidth export from Bangladesh. The process is expected to be completed by November post which an agreement will be signed to facilitate bandwidth sharing between Assam and Bangladesh.

Meghalaya’s Joint Secretary, IT, Kumbamut Lang Nangari led the Indian delegation in the meeting and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Ltd Managing Director Sahab Uddin was also present.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Minister told the delegation that Bangladesh does not have any problem exporting bandwidth as it has plenty available after meeting its own needs. “Bangladesh has started the third submarine cable connection. After completion of its work, additional bandwidth of about 13,200 Gbps will be connected,” he told the delegation after the meeting. The minister has also directed the concerned officials to initiate the process for bandwidth export to Assam.

Assam will establish a cable connection from Sylhet’s Tamabil via Meghalaya’s Dawki to Guwahati at its own expense once the process is completed. Bangladesh will establish an alternative line to ensure uninterrupted connectivity up to Tamabil.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Bangladesh will be exporting internet bandwidth to an Indian state. The country has been exporting 10GB of internet connectivity to Tripura since 2015. The country also exports internet bandwidth Saudi Arabia.