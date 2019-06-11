Asus has just announced the rollout of a new software update for all the Asus 5Z users in the market. This new software update will bring the software version number up to 90.11.162.72. According to the details shared about the update, Asus has added the May 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. This update comes just about a month after the previous update that came with April 2019 Android security patch. In addition to the usual monthly Android security patch, the company also revealed that the new update came with a number of bug fixes.

Talking about the bug fixes and improvements, Asus claimed that the new update improves the sound quality on Asus 5Z. The company also revealed that it had updated the system along with under the hood optimizations. We don’t know how much that would affect the performance of the device we will take Asus at its word. The Taiwanese electronics giant also shared that it is rolling out the update “batch by batch” which is another name for a phased rollout of the update. This type of update rollout is getting increasingly common in the technology world.

Talking about the “batch by batch” update or phased rollout, Asus is likely to roll out the update to an extremely limited group of people. After the rollout, the company will monitor all of its online channels for complaints about problems for any potential hidden bugs. In case they don’t find any hidden bug in the update and everything is fine, Asus rolls the update out to a larger set of people. With each group, the company gradually expands the number of users to roll out the update to all the devices.

Specifications of Asus 5Z

Asus 5Z launched last year with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, an FHD+ display, 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a notch. The device is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a rear dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Asus also added Dual-LED dual-tone flash on the back of the device and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Last but not least, the Asus 5Z runs on a 3,300mAh battery with Android 9 Pie.