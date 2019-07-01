comscore Asus 6Z with 128GB and 256GB storage goes on sale | BGR India
Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants go on sale today: Price, key features

Asus 6Z is a unique smartphone that features a motorized flip camera that can be angled at different positions. It is available in three storage options and competes with OnePlus 7 Series.

  Published: July 1, 2019 8:59 AM IST
Asus 6Z, the new flip camera smartphone, will be available in two new storage options today. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage went on sale last week. Today, it will be available in two more storage options – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. With the sale of these two models, Asus is expanding the 6Z portfolio to further compete with OnePlus 7 Series in the country.

Asus 6Z: Sale details, Price and Offers

Asus 6Z per se is not going on sale for the first time today. The smartphone went on sale for the first time on June 26 but only the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was available. Now, Asus is adding two more storage options to the mix. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 34,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 39,999.

The Asus 6Z is available online via Flipkart. Those purchasing the smartphone can avail 10 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards. The device is also available with exchange offers, and no cost EMI starts at Rs 5,334 for the base variant. Customers can avail up to Rs 17,900 off on exchange of their old device.

Asus 6Z features, specifications

The Asus 6Z was launched globally as the Zenfone 6Z. After a trademark infringement verdict, Delhi High Court asked Asus to refrain from using the Zenfone trademark in India. The smartphone stands out for its flip camera design, which allows for a full screen experience. There is a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage.

The flip camera packs a 48-megapixel main camera with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera. The same camera setup also acts as selfie shooter. The motorized flip camera is designed in such a way that it can be angled in multiple different ways. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. It also supports fast charging and comes in black and silver colors.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2019 8:59 AM IST

