Asus 6Z Android 10 update with ZenUI 6 now rolling out

The Asus 6Z update brings the goodness of Android 10 with ZenUI 6 skin on top.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 3:49 PM IST
The Asus 6Z (Zenfone 6 overseas), is now getting a new software update. It brings the goodness of Android 10 along with ZenUI 6 skin on top. The update is 809.89MB in size and carries version number 17.1810.1910.63.

According to a report on XDADevelopers, Asus has started rolling out the Android 10 update in the US and in India. The update is available as an OTA. You can head over to Settings > System > System Updates. Do note, as this is a phased rollout, it may take a while before the update reaches your smartphone.

Asus 6Z price in India

The Asus 6Z is available in three variants with prices starting at Rs 31,999. The mid variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 34,999. Lastly, the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 39,999. All variants are available via Flipkart. 

Specifications and features

The Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. As mentioned above, the Asus 6Z comes in three different storage and RAM variants, including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Moving to the camera section, the Asus smartphone sports a rear dual-camera setup. We get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. Asus has also added a laser-assisted autofocus mechanism along with the Dual LED flash unit.

Asus has also added an impressive 5,000mAh battery along with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support in the Asus 6Z. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh battery.

Features Asus 6Z
Price 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 48PM + 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

