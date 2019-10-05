comscore Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking with a score of 104
News

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking with a score of 104

News

Asus 6Z features a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. The flip camera allows the dual camera setup act as selfie cameras as well.

  • Published: October 5, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Asus 6Z Review (23)

Asus 6Z, the smartphone with flip camera, launched with the highest selfie score on DxOMark rankings. Now, the full camera score of the smartphone has been revealed by the camera benchmark company. The Asus 6Z, also known as Zenfone 6, has managed an overall score of 104. It is just two points shy of matching Apple iPhone XS and is ahead of Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The score is impressive considering the smartphone is a mid-range device and not premium flagship.

In DxOMark test, the Asus 6Z achieved a photo sub-score of 107 and video sub-score of 99. The overall score of 104 is based on new testing parameters which tests wide angle camera and night mode. The testing notes that Asus 6Z’s camera has fast and accurate autofocus and well-controlled noise in all lighting conditions. “The ZenFone 6 is capable of accurate exposures with fairly wide dynamic range, well-saturated color with accurate white balance, and low levels of noise,” DxOMark notes in its review.

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

Also Read

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

The Asus 6Z features a dual camera setup comprising of 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Due to its flip mechanism, the main camera acts as selfie camera as well. Since it uses a 48-megapixel sensor, it is capable of recording fine details in most conditions. It retains good detail with well-controlled noise when images are cropped later. However, it does have issues and DxOMark notes that loss of sharpness towards the corners is the most prominent one.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year's best smartphone

It produces cyan color shift and some color quantization in flat areas of color such as the sky. There is also flare visible when shooting towards a bright light source. It is also not a great performer when it comes to zoom shots. “The Asus 6Z’s wide and ultra-wide dual-cam setup puts it at a distinct disadvantage compared to devices with a telephoto lens,” DxOMark explains. Its ultrawide angle camera has an angle of view equivalent to 15mm, which is wider than Honor 20 Pro. It is among the top devices in the video category with an individual score of 99.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 5, 2019 11:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking
News
Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking
Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

News

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

Samsung expects 3X growth in 55-inch QLED TVs in festive season

Smart TVs

Samsung expects 3X growth in 55-inch QLED TVs in festive season

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

News

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking

News

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking
10 best gaming deals on Amazon and Flipkart sale

Gaming

10 best gaming deals on Amazon and Flipkart sale
Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back on pre-order at 4PM on Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back on pre-order at 4PM on Flipkart
Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review
Best Mobile Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000

हिंदी समाचार

Chandrayaan-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने भेजी चांंद की शानदार फोटो, देखें

iPhone 11 यूजर्स को आया पसंद, एप्पल ने 10 पर्सेंट प्रॉडक्शन बढ़ाया

ViewSonic ने भारत में 32 इंच वाला कर्व मॉनीटर, कीमत 49,000 रुपये

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature : व्हाट्सएप नए फीचर पर कर रहा है काम, थोड़े समय बाद खुद डिलीट हो जाएंगे मैसेज

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival: ये 3 हैं बेस्ट डील्स

News

Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking
News
Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking
Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes

News

Amazon India gets orders from 99.4 percent pin-codes
Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

News

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

News

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung
Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control