Asus 6Z beats Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in DxOMark ranking

Asus 6Z, the smartphone with flip camera, launched with the highest selfie score on DxOMark rankings. Now, the full camera score of the smartphone has been revealed by the camera benchmark company. The Asus 6Z, also known as Zenfone 6, has managed an overall score of 104. It is just two points shy of matching Apple iPhone XS and is ahead of Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The score is impressive considering the smartphone is a mid-range device and not premium flagship.

In DxOMark test, the Asus 6Z achieved a photo sub-score of 107 and video sub-score of 99. The overall score of 104 is based on new testing parameters which tests wide angle camera and night mode. The testing notes that Asus 6Z’s camera has fast and accurate autofocus and well-controlled noise in all lighting conditions. “The ZenFone 6 is capable of accurate exposures with fairly wide dynamic range, well-saturated color with accurate white balance, and low levels of noise,” DxOMark notes in its review.

The Asus 6Z features a dual camera setup comprising of 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Due to its flip mechanism, the main camera acts as selfie camera as well. Since it uses a 48-megapixel sensor, it is capable of recording fine details in most conditions. It retains good detail with well-controlled noise when images are cropped later. However, it does have issues and DxOMark notes that loss of sharpness towards the corners is the most prominent one.

It produces cyan color shift and some color quantization in flat areas of color such as the sky. There is also flare visible when shooting towards a bright light source. It is also not a great performer when it comes to zoom shots. “The Asus 6Z’s wide and ultra-wide dual-cam setup puts it at a distinct disadvantage compared to devices with a telephoto lens,” DxOMark explains. Its ultrawide angle camera has an angle of view equivalent to 15mm, which is wider than Honor 20 Pro. It is among the top devices in the video category with an individual score of 99.