Asus 6Z durability test: Smartphone survives torture test

Zack, the host of the channel did a number of tests on the display, flip-up camera, and the sides of the smartphone. In addition, he also tested the structural rigidity and build quality of the Asus 6Z.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Asus recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Asus 6Z in the Indian market. Just days after the launch, the device survived a durability torture test. Unsurprisingly, the Asus 6Z durability test that we are talking about here was posted by noted YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. Zack, the host of the channel did a number of tests on the display, flip-up camera, and the sides of the smartphone. In addition, he also tested the structural rigidity and build quality of the Asus 6Z. The 6 minutes and 54 seconds long video showcased the device surviving the tests with flying colors.

The video also tested the auto-retraction feature of the Asus 6Z a couple of times. After the tests, the report noted that motors worked in overdrive to retract the camera faster. The report also noted that the motor powering the Flip Camera was not as powerful to lift up the camera. In the case of obstructions, the software stops the flipping with an error message “Camera cannot flip. Please make sure there is nothing obstructing it.” The Asus 6Z tried to retract the camera when the user tapped on the “Retry” button. Jack also noted that the Flip camera module held up admirably well during the tests.

Asus 6Z durability test details

The company has added Gorilla Glass 6 on the display to protect it against scratches and damage. Zack tested this with the help of a scratch test where the display scratched at level 6 with deeper marks at level 7. For context, the scale of material hardness on this test starts from level 1, all the way to level 9. Scratching the sides of the Asus 6Z confirmed that Asus has added an Aluminum frame on sides. In addition to the sides, the buttons are also made out of metal. In fact, scratching the top of the Flip Camera module resulted in sparks.

Inspecting the Flip Camera module, we get to know that rectangular module and nearby smartphone body cavity are made out of metal. He scratched the rear fingerprint scanner to report that the sensor worked as intended regardless. In addition to this, the video also showcased a weight test confirming that the internal motors in the device are rather weak. Burn test on the display also did not cause any long-lasting damage to the Asus 6Z. He even tried to bend the Asus 6Z without any success or damage.

Features Asus 6Z
Price 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 48PM + 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 12:30 PM IST

