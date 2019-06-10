comscore Asus 6Z Super Night Mode FOTA Update | BGR India
Asus 6Z gets new firmware update, brings Super Night mode to ultrawide camera

Asus 6Z is getting a new firmware update that brings Super Night mode to the ultrawide angle camera. The update also addresses system stability issues and optimizes UI animation.

Asus-6Z

Asus 6Z, also known as Zenfone 6 globally, will debut in India on June 19. After the Delhi HC verdict, the company renamed Zenfone 6 to Asus 6Z for the Indian market. Ahead of its launch, Asus has announced the roll out of a new firmware update for the smartphone. The smartphone received an update last month which upgraded the firmware to version 16.1210.1904.115. The new update for the smartphone changes the firmware to version 16.1210.1904.133, and brings camera upgrades.

With the new update, the Asus 6Z will support “Super Night mode” on the ultra wide-angle camera as well. The Super Night mode was first added with firmware version 16.1210.1904.115. With version 16.1210.1904.133, the feature will be available on both the camera lenses. The changelog reveals that the update improves the camera rotation stability, and there is also an improvement to photo and video quality. The Asus 6Z’s biggest selling point is the dual camera setup, which acts as both front as well as rear camera.

Asus has equipped the smartphone with dual camera system comprising of a 48-megapixel f/1.8 wide angle shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. DxOMark has already crowned the Asus 6Z as the best selfie camera on any smartphone. The camera flips from rear camera to selfie camera using a motor. This gives it a versatility not possible with normal pop-up selfie camera devices.

Apart from the camera, the firmware version 16.1210.1904.133 also brings other enhancements including an option to display weather on the lock screen. The update optimizes translation strings in settings and improves system stability. Asus 6Z update also optimizes UI animation and the FOTA update will pushed batch by batch. With the smartphone set to launch in India on June 19, most users would get the version either out of the box or as an OTA update.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

In terms of hardware, the Asus 6Z features an aluminum frame with glass back and will compete with OnePlus 7. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There are two storage options – 6GB RAM variant with either 64GB or 128GB storage and 8GB RAM variant offering 256GB storage. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The smartphone runs ZenUI 6 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Asus 6Z will be available via Flipkart and is expected to come in black and silver colors.

