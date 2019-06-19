As expected, Asus is gearing up for a launch event in India later today. It will be launching the Asus 6Z, which is essentially a renamed Zenfone 6. The smartphone was originally launched in the European market back in May, and its highlight includes a motorized rotating camera. With just a few hours to the Asus 6Z India launch, here’s a look at everything you need to know.

Asus 6Z India launch livestream details

The Asus 6Z launch event kicks off at 12:30PM IST today, and will be livestreamed online. You can follow the proceedings via Asus’ official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, as well as Flipkart. Alternatively, you can watch the live updates in the video embedded below.

Asus 6Z features, specifications

Since the smartphone has already launched, we know what to expect. The talking point is the camera setup on the device. The dual-camera setup is mounted on a motorized mechanism that helps it work as a rear as well as front camera. The setup includes a 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra wide-angle sensor.

The smartphone also features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Also on offer is up to 256GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM device is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery that features support for Quick Charge 4.0.

For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back. There are connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, it runs Android Pie.

Asus 6Z prices in India (expected)

We will get to know about the Asus 6Z India prices during the event. But for perspective, here’s a look at the European prices of the smartphone. It was launched in three variants. The base model (64GB+6GB RAM) costs EUR 499 (approximately Rs 39,000). The mid variant (128GB+6GB RAM) costs EUR 559 (approximately Rs 43,600). Lastly, the top variant (256GB+8GB RAM) costs EUR 599 (approximately Rs 46,700).

