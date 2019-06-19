Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has just launched the Asus 6Z in India. It is the latest flagship smartphone, and the spiritual successor to the Asus 5Z that launched last year. The Asus 6Z prices in India start at Rs 31,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The top of the line variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 39,999. The Asus 6Z launch in India comes weeks after it was unveiled on the global stage. With the launch of the smartphone, Asus is likely to take on the likes of OnePlus 7, and the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the market.

Asus 6Z availability, launch offers

Asus revealed that availability details of the Asus 6Z. According to the announcement, the device will be available starting from June 26 on Flipkart. In addition to this, the company also revealed a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers towards the flagship offering. The company has teamed up with Flipkart to offer “Complete Mobile Protection” offer for Rs 99. As part of this offer, users won’t need to visit Asus service centers for repairs. Instead, Flipkart will pick up the device from your doorstep for repairs. This offer includes the facility for replacement in case of faulty hardware or damage.

Asus 6Z features, specifications

The Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. As mentioned above, the Asus 6Z comes in three different storage and RAM variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the second combination sports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top of the line specification comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Moving to the camera section, the Asus 6Z sports a rear dual-camera setup. We get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens. Asus has also added a laser-assisted autofocus mechanism along with the Dual LED flash unit to improve the camera package. Asus 6Z also comes with dual 5-magnet stereo speakers along with a Dual NxP smart amps, dual mics, and a 3.5mm audio socket. The Asus 6Z also comes with a dedicated customizable-smart key on the right side of the device.

It also features connectivity including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio socket, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple shot. The first two slots are for VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIMs and the third one is for a dedicated microSD card slot. Asus has also added an impressive 5,000mAh battery along with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support in the Asus 6Z.

5,000mAh battery is significant as Asus 6Z is not as heavy in weight for the capacity of the battery. In fact, the overall weight of the device is somewhat generous given the flip camera module and the 5,000mAh battery. Last but not least, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based near stock Android, Zen UI 6.

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z Asus 6Z Price 29999 31999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android Oreo (ZenUI 5) Android 9 Pie Display Super IPS Display-6.2-inches,

19:9 aspect ratio-FHD+ 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 48PM + 13MP Battery 3300 mAh battery 5,000mAh