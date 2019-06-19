comscore Asus 6Z launch: Price in India, Specifications, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus 6Z with Snapdragon 855 and unique motorized camera launched in India
News

Asus 6Z with Snapdragon 855 and unique motorized camera launched in India

News

Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 on the front. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 1:50 PM IST
Asus 6Z launch

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has just launched the Asus 6Z in India. It is the latest flagship smartphone, and the spiritual successor to the Asus 5Z that launched last year. The Asus 6Z prices in India start at Rs 31,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The top of the line variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 39,999. The Asus 6Z launch in India comes weeks after it was unveiled on the global stage. With the launch of the smartphone, Asus is likely to take on the likes of OnePlus 7, and the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the market.

Asus 6Z availability, launch offers

Asus revealed that availability details of the Asus 6Z. According to the announcement, the device will be available starting from June 26 on Flipkart. In addition to this, the company also revealed a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers towards the flagship offering. The company has teamed up with Flipkart to offer “Complete Mobile Protection” offer for Rs 99. As part of this offer, users won’t need to visit Asus service centers for repairs. Instead, Flipkart will pick up the device from your doorstep for repairs. This offer includes the facility for replacement in case of faulty hardware or damage.

Asus 6Z features, specifications

The Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. As mentioned above, the Asus 6Z comes in three different storage and RAM variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the second combination sports 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top of the line specification comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Moving to the camera section, the Asus 6Z sports a rear dual-camera setup. We get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens. Asus has also added a laser-assisted autofocus mechanism along with the Dual LED flash unit to improve the camera package. Asus 6Z also comes with dual 5-magnet stereo speakers along with a Dual NxP smart amps, dual mics, and a 3.5mm audio socket. The Asus 6Z also comes with a dedicated customizable-smart key on the right side of the device.

It also features connectivity including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio socket, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple shot. The first two slots are for VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIMs and the third one is for a dedicated microSD card slot. Asus has also added an impressive 5,000mAh battery along with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support in the Asus 6Z.

Asus 6Z gets new firmware update, brings Super Night mode to ultrawide camera

Also Read

Asus 6Z gets new firmware update, brings Super Night mode to ultrawide camera

5,000mAh battery is significant as Asus 6Z is not as heavy in weight for the capacity of the battery. In fact, the overall weight of the device is somewhat generous given the flip camera module and the 5,000mAh battery. Last but not least, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based near stock Android, Zen UI 6.

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z Asus 6Z
Price 29999 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android Oreo (ZenUI 5) Android 9 Pie
Display Super IPS Display-6.2-inches,
19:9 aspect ratio-FHD+		  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 48PM + 13MP
Battery 3300 mAh battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update
thumb-img
News
Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
News
OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications
Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed
Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions
Asus 6Z India launch today: What you need to know

News

Asus 6Z India launch today: What you need to know
Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals

Deals

Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 6z India Launch: भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Asus 6z स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: 8 हजार रुपये से कम में ये हैं बेस्ट 8 स्मार्टफोन

Galaxy Note 10 Leaks : अब सामने आया Galaxy Note 10 का स्क्रीन प्रोटेक्टर, पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Update: Erangel मैप में देखने को मिले खुफिया बेसमेंट्स

Google Pay पर TEZ SHOTS (Cricket) खेलते हुए 2000 रुपये जीतने का मौका

News

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
News
OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India
Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report