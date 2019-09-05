In May this year, Asus released the kernel source code and official bootloader unlock tool for the Asus 6Z, which allows users to flash custom ROMs with ease. The company recently rolled out a new update for the phone, which added August 2019 Android security patch, support for 18 smarter key functions and more. Now, the flagship device from Asus has received support for 75Hz display.

XDA reported that Kdrag0n‘s Proton Kernel for the Asus 6Z phone is “bringing over the ability to set the display to refresh at 75Hz.” Proton Kernel is a custom kernel for the flagship phone. In order to flash a custom ROM, you’ll need an unlocked bootloader and TWRP recovery. It is also important to note that higher refresh rate does have risks associated, so proceed on your own risk. To recall, the Asus 6Z was launched in India in the month of June.

Asus 6Z specifications, features

The Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. As mentioned above, the Asus 6Z comes in three different storage and RAM variants, including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Moving to the camera section, the Asus 6Z sports a rear dual-camera setup. We get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. Asus has also added a laser-assisted autofocus mechanism along with the Dual LED flash unit.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

It also features connectivity including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio socket, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple shot. Asus has also added an impressive 5,000mAh battery along with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support in the Asus 6Z. It is kept alive by a 5,000mAh battery. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based near-stock Android, Zen UI 6.

Features Asus 6Z Price 31999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 48PM + 13MP Battery 5,000mAh