Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

Asus 6Z sale to start from 12 noon today; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 9:23 AM IST
Asus 6Z Review (11)

Smartphone maker and electronics giant Asus is all set to put its latest flagship smartphone, the Asus 6Z on sale. As announced previously, the smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 noon. The sale of the smartphone comes just a week after the company formally announced the smartphone in India. As previously reported, the smartphone will go on sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart. If you are interested in buying the smartphone, we have compiled everything that you would want to know about the device. This includes the price in India, availability details, specifications, and launch offers to attract users.

Asus 6Z sale offers, price in India and availability

As noted above, the Asus 6Z will be available for sale on Flipkart at 12 noon today. Interested buyers can head to the website to make the purchase. Talking about the pricing details, the Asus 6Z starts at Rs 31,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The top of the line variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 39,999.

For launch offers, Asus has teamed up with Flipkart to offer “Complete Mobile Protection” for just Rs 99. According to the details of this offer, users will not need to visit an Asus service center for repairs. Instead, Flipkart will collect the device from their door and deliver it back after repairs. This offer also includes the provision of replacement of the smartphone in case of faulty hardware or damage.

Asus 6Z features, specifications

The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Looking from the front, the Asus 6Z is almost bezel-less design and the company has added Gorilla Glass 6 for the production. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. As noted in the previous section, the Asus 6Z will come in three different storage and RAM variants. In the camera department, the flagship smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back.

As part of the setup, Asus 6Z features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The primary sensor comes with an f/1.79 aperture while the secondary sensor sports a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens. It also comes with laser-assisted autofocus, and a Dual LED flash unit. The highlight of the camera is that it is there is no front camera and instead, the rear camera setup pops up and then flips to perform the duties of s front camera as well.

The company has also to have added two dual 5-magnet stereo speakers along with a Dual NxP smart amps, dual mics, and a 3.5mm audio socket. Asus has also added a dedicated smart key on the right side of the device that users can customize. Asus 6Z runs on a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support. In terms of connectivity, users get the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, and FM Radio. Other features include USB Type-C, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a triple SIM and microSD card slot. Last but not least, the device comes with Android 9 Pie-based neat stock Android, Zen UI 6 with “Essential Custom”.

Features Asus 6Z
Price 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 48PM + 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 9:23 AM IST

