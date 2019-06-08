Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has just revealed more information about its much-anticipated flagship smartphone. As part of an announcement, Asus revealed that it will launch its Asus 6Z on June 19. We also saw the landing page for Asus 6Z appear on Flipkart with all the details. This comes just days after the high court order that barred Asus from selling any phones or accessories under Zen or Zenfone or similar branding. The ruling came when Zen Mobile filed a lawsuit against Asus for trademark infringement for the Zen or related branding. For context, Telecare Network India currently sells the Zen Mobile-branded smartphones in the market.

Asus also issued a response that it was currently working with the Court to resolve the issue. However, given that all this was too close to their planned launch of its next flagship smartphone, Asus likely didn’t have much time. The lack of time is clear as the company is now obeying the ruling by changing the name of its upcoming smartphone. Before this incident, the smartphone was known as Asus Zenfone 6 but now it will be known as Asus 6Z. This new name will also make it more in line as the successor to the Asus Zenfone 5Z that launched last year.

Asus 6Z specifications

Now that we have covered the updates and the details about the launch of the Asus 6Z, let’s go over the specifications. Considering that Asus has already launched the smartphone in the international market, we already know the internals. The Asus 6Z will come with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ (1080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution. The display will also come with 100 percent coverage for DCI-P3 color profile and HDR10 technology. Asus 6Z will run on Snapdragon 855 SoC with an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. Digging deeper, the device will come with up to 256GB internal storage and up to 8GB RAM.

Users can also expand the storage on the device with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB cards. For the camera, buyers will get a 48-megapixel sensor on the back with a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The camera setup will also come with a dual-LED flash unit for images in the low-light. However, the highlight of the Asus 6Z is likely to be the lack of the front camera. This is because to compensate the lack of it, the entire rear camera setup will flip and pop-up for selfies. What is more, is that the entire thing is motorized making for some interesting uses.

For connectivity, the device will come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band GPS, NFC, FM Radio and 3.5mm audio socket. The Asus 6Z will also sport a USB Type-C port on the bottom along with a massive 5,000mAh battery. In the battery department, the device will come with support for 18W Quick Charge 4.0 and 10W reverse charge. The back of the device will also come with a dedicated fingerprint scanner for authentication.