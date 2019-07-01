comscore Asus 6Z update: Price in India, features, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus 6Z update rolling out with improved camera flipping, June security patch and more
News

Asus 6Z update rolling out with improved camera flipping, June security patch and more

News

Asus 6Z recently launched in India. It's prices start from Rs 31,999 and go up to Rs 39,999. The highlight of the device is the motorized flip camera.

  • Published: July 1, 2019 1:33 PM IST
Asus 6Z Review (25)

Asus’ flagship smartphone recently launched in India. Since then, all variants of the smartphone have gone on sale. Today, the top variants with 128GB storage and 256GB storage have gone on sale. Now, here’s some news for those who bought the smartphone. An Asus 6Z update is rolling out, which brings in a bunch of features and improvements.

Asus 6Z update details

The FOTA update enables ARCore on the Asus 6Z. Additionally, it improves video calling experience, camera flipping stability, and optimizes screenshot stability. When it comes to the camera, the update enables 8X zoom in Photo mode, improves FHD video recording, and also improves photo image quality on noise reduction. It also optimizes the volume key to enable start/stop while recording videos.

Lastly, the FOTA update also brings in the June 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. As is the case with such updates, it is being rolled out in phases. In other words, it should reach all Asus 6Z smartphones in the coming days. Users should get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Asus 6Z availability, prices in India

As mentioned, the two top variants of the Asus 6Z went on sale today. The 128GB+6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The 256GB+8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 39,999. There is also a base variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, which costs Rs 31,999. All variants are available online via Flipkart.

Asus 6Z top features

The Asus 6Z’s top feature includes a full-screen display, and a motorized flip camera. The flip camera packs a 48-megapixel main camera with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera. The same camera setup also acts as selfie shooter. The motorized flip camera is designed in such a way that it can be angled in multiple different ways.

Features Asus 6Z
Price 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 48PM + 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 1, 2019 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro camera design leaked
thumb-img
Deals
Amazon offering free Fire TV Stick with Samsung LED TVs
thumb-img
News
Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei
thumb-img
Gaming
Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon
Airtel TV web version debuts with over 100 live TV channels

News

Airtel TV web version debuts with over 100 live TV channels

PUBG Lite Beta service India launch date revealed

Gaming

PUBG Lite Beta service India launch date revealed

Samsung demonstrates 45W fast charging at MWC Shanghai

News

Samsung demonstrates 45W fast charging at MWC Shanghai

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Asus 6Z software update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon

Airtel TV web version debuts with over 100 live TV channels

Samsung demonstrates 45W fast charging at MWC Shanghai

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus 6Z software update rolling out

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4
Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India

News

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know
Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1

News

Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG School के ये हैं Principal, इनसे सीखें गेम खेलकर करोड़ों कमाने की कहानी

Vodafone 129 Plan : वोडाफोन ने 129 रुपये वाले प्लान में किए बदलाव, कस्टमर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनीफिट

Xiaomi Redmi 7A भारत में 4 July को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

जर्मन ब्रांड Metz Android TVs 4K support के साथ Amazon India पर लॉन्च, 12,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Samsung के LED TVs के साथ फ्री मिल रही है Amazon Fire TV Stick, ऐसे खरीदें

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
News
Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon
Airtel TV web version debuts with over 100 live TV channels

News

Airtel TV web version debuts with over 100 live TV channels
Samsung demonstrates 45W fast charging at MWC Shanghai

News

Samsung demonstrates 45W fast charging at MWC Shanghai
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4