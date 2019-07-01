Asus’ flagship smartphone recently launched in India. Since then, all variants of the smartphone have gone on sale. Today, the top variants with 128GB storage and 256GB storage have gone on sale. Now, here’s some news for those who bought the smartphone. An Asus 6Z update is rolling out, which brings in a bunch of features and improvements.

Asus 6Z update details

The FOTA update enables ARCore on the Asus 6Z. Additionally, it improves video calling experience, camera flipping stability, and optimizes screenshot stability. When it comes to the camera, the update enables 8X zoom in Photo mode, improves FHD video recording, and also improves photo image quality on noise reduction. It also optimizes the volume key to enable start/stop while recording videos.

Lastly, the FOTA update also brings in the June 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. As is the case with such updates, it is being rolled out in phases. In other words, it should reach all Asus 6Z smartphones in the coming days. Users should get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Asus 6Z availability, prices in India

As mentioned, the two top variants of the Asus 6Z went on sale today. The 128GB+6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The 256GB+8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 39,999. There is also a base variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, which costs Rs 31,999. All variants are available online via Flipkart.

Asus 6Z top features

The Asus 6Z’s top feature includes a full-screen display, and a motorized flip camera. The flip camera packs a 48-megapixel main camera with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera. The same camera setup also acts as selfie shooter. The motorized flip camera is designed in such a way that it can be angled in multiple different ways.

Features Asus 6Z Price 31999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 48PM + 13MP Battery 5,000mAh