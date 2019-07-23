Asus launched its flagship 6Z smartphone back in June this year. Post launch, the device received a software update. Now, the Taiwanese company is in the process of rolling out yet another update. Just like last time, this new Asus 6Z software update brings with it a bunch of improvements.

Asus 6Z software update details

Asus is rolling out FOTA update version 16.1220.1906.167 to users in India. As is the norm, the update is being pushed in phases. In other words, it will take a bit of time before the update reaches all active units.

As per the changelog, the FOTA update brings in a bunch of improvements to the overall user experience. These include improvements to the call quality, flip camera mechanism, EIS for video recording, touch sounds, power consumption, and system language translation for India. The update also improves overall system and app stability.

Asus has also added Mobile Manager and Clean-up apps to the launcher for easier access. In the camera department, the company has optimized the flip camera mechanism while in panorama mode. There is also a new ‘Retract Camera’ shortcut under Quick Settings. This comes handy in cases where the Flip Camera hasn’t retracted completely. Lastly, Asus has also optimized the Super Night mode, which is now able to capture more details, sharpness, and with much better noise reduction.

Asus 6Z prices in India, features, specifications

The Asus 6Z is available in three variants with prices starting at Rs 31,999. The mid variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 34,999. Lastly, the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 39,999. All variants are available via Flipkart.

Among the talking points of the Asus 6Z are the full-screen display, and the motorized flip camera. The camera mechanism hosts a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera. This setup can be used as rear cameras as well as front cameras for video calling or clicking selfies.

Features Asus 6Z Price 31999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP Front Camera 48PM + 13MP Battery 5,000mAh