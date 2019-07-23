comscore Asus 6Z software update: Price in India, review, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus 6Z update rolling out with improved flip camera, call quality, Super Night Mode and more
News

Asus 6Z update rolling out with improved flip camera, call quality, Super Night Mode and more

News

Since its launch in June, the Asus 6Z has received two software updates. These updates are focused on improving a few features and the overall user experience.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 9:22 AM IST
Asus 6Z Review (18)

Asus launched its flagship 6Z smartphone back in June this year. Post launch, the device received a software update. Now, the Taiwanese company is in the process of rolling out yet another update. Just like last time, this new Asus 6Z software update brings with it a bunch of improvements.

Asus 6Z software update details

Asus is rolling out FOTA update version 16.1220.1906.167 to users in India. As is the norm, the update is being pushed in phases. In other words, it will take a bit of time before the update reaches all active units.

As per the changelog, the FOTA update brings in a bunch of improvements to the overall user experience. These include improvements to the call quality, flip camera mechanism, EIS for video recording, touch sounds, power consumption, and system language translation for India. The update also improves overall system and app stability.

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in July 2019: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Also Read

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in July 2019: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Asus has also added Mobile Manager and Clean-up apps to the launcher for easier access. In the camera department, the company has optimized the flip camera mechanism while in panorama mode. There is also a new ‘Retract Camera’ shortcut under Quick Settings. This comes handy in cases where the Flip Camera hasn’t retracted completely. Lastly, Asus has also optimized the Super Night mode, which is now able to capture more details, sharpness, and with much better noise reduction.

Asus 6Z prices in India, features, specifications

The Asus 6Z is available in three variants with prices starting at Rs 31,999. The mid variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 34,999. Lastly, the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 39,999. All variants are available via Flipkart.

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

Also Read

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

Among the talking points of the Asus 6Z are the full-screen display, and the motorized flip camera. The camera mechanism hosts a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera. This setup can be used as rear cameras as well as front cameras for video calling or clicking selfies.

Features Asus 6Z
Price 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 48PM + 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Editor's Pick

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
News
Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

News

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Asus 6Z software update rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus 6Z software update rolling out

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29
Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs
JVC launches two new HD TVs in India, prices start from Rs 7,499

News

JVC launches two new HD TVs in India, prices start from Rs 7,499

हिंदी समाचार

Coolpad COOL 3 PLUS Review: एंट्री सेगमेंट का मजबूत दावेदार

Mi Flash sale: भारत में Xiaomi को 5 साल हुए पूरे, 5 रुपये में खरीदें Mi LED TV 4A PRO और कई स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3i flipkart Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स की पूरी जानकारी

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 अगले महीने अगस्त की शुरुआत में भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL का स्क्रीन प्रोटेक्टर सामने आया, पता चली ये जानकारी

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
News
Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

News

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29
Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs