Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Price in India, specifications, features compared

Asus has launched its flagship 6Z smartphone in India today. The Asus 6Z will closely compete with the OnePlus 7 and Honor 20. If you’re confused between the three smartphones, here’s our comparison to help you decide.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 4:33 PM IST
Asus 6Z Review (18)

The Asus 6Z has been officially launched in India. The smartphone comes with a flip camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage among other feature. The flip camera helps kill the notch, and you get a true full screen on the front. The Asus 6Z price in India is very aggressive. It will go head on with the Honor 20 and the widely popular OnePlus 7. Here’s a look at how the three smartphones compete based on their price, specifications and features.

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Price and availability 

The Asus 6Z price in India starts at Rs 31,99 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 31,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 34,999. The top end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Rs 39,999. The smartphone will be available starting June 26 via Flipkart.

The OnePlus 7 is available in two variants and you can buy it from Amazon India. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs 32,999. The higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999. Lastly, the Honor 20 is offered in only one variant – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. You can buy it for Rs 32,999 from Amazon India.

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Display 

All three smartphones come with FHD+ panel having 1080×2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The 6Z flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display, whereas the Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch display. The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The Asus 6Z is also HDR10 certified.

The Asus phone comes with a full edge-to-edge display without any notch. The Honor smartphone has a hole-punch display, having a cut out for front camera on the top left. The OnePlus smartphone features a waterdrop style notch. 

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Chipset, RAM, storage

The Asus and OnePlus smartphones are powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Honor smartphone draws its power from a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. The phone is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Cameras 

The highlight of the 6Z is its mechanical flip cameras. The primary sensor is of 48-megapixel resolution and the secondary is a 13-megapixel with ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera flips 180-degrees and it acts like a front camera as well. This makes the Asus 6Z the first smartphone with the highest resolution front camera. OnePlus 7 also features a 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Honor 20 comes with a quad camera setup at the back. The main sensor is of 48-megapixel resolution. The secondary sensor is of 16-megapixel resolution and it comes with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The remaining two cameras – one is a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and other is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. 

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Battery and OS

Asus has packed a massive 5,000mAh battery on the 6Z. The OnePlus 7 features a 3,700mAh battery, whereas the Honor 20 comes with a slightly larger 3,750mAh battery. They all come with fast charging feature too. On the software side, all phones run Android 9 Pie with respective custom skin on top. 

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Connectivity and security

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE and GPS. The phones also come with USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. For security, the OnePlus phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The Honor 20 has a side mounted fingerprint scanner, whereas 6Z has it at the back. Both of them support face unlock too.

Features Honor 20 OnePlus 7 Asus 6Z
Price 32999 32999 31999
Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch FHD+ 6.41-inch full HD+  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 20MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP + 5MP 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 32MP 16MP 48PM + 13MP
Battery 3,750mAh 3,700mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 4:33 PM IST

