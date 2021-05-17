The ZenFone 8 got off to a decent start with positive reviews from critics. Hence, it remains to be seen when Asus brings the same to India. The company earlier postponed the launch citing COVID-19 2nd wave as the reason but it seems that all is prepared once the time is right. Based on leaked documents, Asus might bring the ZenFone 8 in India as the Asus 8Z. Does this ring any bell? Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in pictures: Closer look at the new flip phone with rotating cameras

After a court case back in 2019, Asus is forbidden to use the ZenFone branding for its smartphones in India. At the time, the ZenFone 6 was launched in India as the Asus 6Z. It seems that the same will be repeated for the ZenFone 8. In the list of Google Play supported devices, the ZenFone 8 has been listed to carry the Asus 8Z moniker. That does not hold true for the ZenFone 8 Flip. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 launched: Snapdragon 888 SoC, 16GB RAM, 120hz refresh rate and a compact size

Asus 8Z for India with no Flip?

The Asus 8Z is expected to be the company’s another attempt at taking on formidable rivals like Xiaomi and OnePlus in the premium smartphone space. The ZenFone 8 gets all the bells and whistles that you would expect from sub-Rs 50,000 smartphone and then some. It has a compact form factor with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled: Here's a closer look

Asus is using the high-end Snapdragon 888 chip on this one and has given it only two cameras instead of the usual four. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony sensor while the ultra-wide camera uses a 12-megapixel sensor that also doubles as a macro camera. Since there’s no Flip Camera on this one, Asus has used a 12-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K videos at 30 fps. The phone gets to make do with a 4000mAh battery and a 30W fast charging solution.

So what about the ZenFone 8 Flip then? The Google Play listing does not indicate any “Z” moniker added to this model. Hence, there’s a possibility that Asus is skipping the ZenFone 8 Flip for India altogether. The Asus 6Z features the Flip Camera in 2019 but that barely saw many takers. The phone’s price dropped to as low as Rs 23,000 within the launch year.