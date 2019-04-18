Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

Asus has listed the ZenFone Live L1 successor smartphone, the ZenFone Live L2, with ZenUI 5 and not Google’s Android Go. The unannounced smartphone has appeared on company’s global website with all the details, except price. Asus had launched the entry-level ZenFone Live (L1) with Android Go last year. The ZenFone Live L2 seems like a minor upgrade over Live L1.

Like its predecessor, the Asus ZenFone Live L2 also brings a 5.5-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Internally, the processor has been upgraded to Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 for the 16GB variant, while the 32GB variant will pack more powerful Snapdragon 430 instead of the Snapdragon 425. Asus will be offering the Live L2 with 2GB RAM only, for both 16GB and 32GB internal storage variants. The support for additional 2TB microSD card is also present on the device with triple slot option (Nano-SIM+Nano-SIM+microSD card), first spotted by GSMArena.

On the back, there are two different camera for two different versions of Asus ZenFone Live L2. The 16GB model gets an 8-megapixel sensor along with LED flash, while the 32GB variant will offer a single 13-megapixel f/2.0 PDAF main camera at the back. On the front, both models feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a ‘Softlight LED flash’. The camera also supports Face Unlock, but unfortunately you do not get a fingerprint scanner.

The ZenFone Live L2 packs a battery size of 3,000mAh and uses micro-USB port. Other features include FM radio support, 8 Live filters for camera and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs on ZenUI 5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone will soon be available in retailers across the US and Canada in Rocket Red and Cosmic Blue colors. As yet, Asus’ website doesn’t list any pricing for the phone. It is possible that Zenfone Live L2 might come at same price as the last year model.