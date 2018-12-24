comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints
News

Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints

News

ASUS is expected to take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone, called ZenFone 6, at MWC in February 2019.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 12:51 PM IST
asus-zenfone-6-prototype-leak-2

While Samsung is widely rumored to unveil the Galaxy S10 with a ‘hole-in-display’ design, a fresh report indicates that Asus too is planning to launch a smartphone with a similar design concept behind the curtains. In an attempt to offer users higher screen space, Asus had launched the ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z with notched displays.

Now, Asus has patented new designs with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIP) to provide users with a full-faced screen, LetsGoDigital reports. The company has filed two patents. One patent uncovers that we might witness an Asus phone with a full-screen design and a pop-up selfie snapper, similar to what we have seen on the Vivo NEX.

Furthermore, as you can see, there are three different formats for the same design. The first one shows the device with a thin module for the front snapper, the second one seems to be a bit wide and the third one with a much more wider module could house multiple and advanced sensors for 3D face detection, including the front camera.

Coming to the second patent, one can see a nearly bezel-less design in the above illustration, featuring a tiny in-screen camera hole at the top left side of the phone for capturing selfies. This is the same design that we have seen on the Huawei Nova 4 and the Samsung Galaxy A8s.

Besides, the company is expected to take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone, called ZenFone 6, at MWC in February 2019. It will be the sequel to the ZenFone 5Z and might feature identical designs shown above.

You Might be Interested

Asus ZenFone 6

Asus ZenFone 6

15999

Android OS, v4.3 (Jelly Bean), upgradable to v4.4.2 (KitKat)
Dual-core 2 GHz
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 4
Android 9 Pie
Octa Core processor
48MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints
thumb-img
News
Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge
thumb-img
News
Huawei could launch a 40W SuperCharge compatible power bank
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Power gets listed on GeekBench with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Xiaomi Mi Play launched in China

Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

Airtel revises Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid plans

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints

News

Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints
Xiaomi Mi Pay Beta: How to register and get started

How To

Xiaomi Mi Pay Beta: How to register and get started
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2018: Top deals you need to know

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2018: Top deals you need to know
Galaxy A10 to be Samsung's first with in-display fingerprint sensor

News

Galaxy A10 to be Samsung's first with in-display fingerprint sensor
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and others get price cut

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and others get price cut

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Mi Play, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

हायर फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड के साथ आ सकता है सैमसंग Galaxy S10

शाओमी Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) इंटेल Core i5 CPU से साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

डेल इंडिया ने भारत में दो नए लैपटॉप किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

GEEKBENCH पर स्पॉट हुआ MOTO G7 POWER स्मार्टफोन

News

Xiaomi Mi Play launched in China
News
Xiaomi Mi Play launched in China
Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints

News

Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints
Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

News

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play
Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

News

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge
Airtel revises Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid plans

News

Airtel revises Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid plans