Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints

While Samsung is widely rumored to unveil the Galaxy S10 with a ‘hole-in-display’ design, a fresh report indicates that Asus too is planning to launch a smartphone with a similar design concept behind the curtains. In an attempt to offer users higher screen space, Asus had launched the ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z with notched displays.

Now, Asus has patented new designs with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIP) to provide users with a full-faced screen, LetsGoDigital reports. The company has filed two patents. One patent uncovers that we might witness an Asus phone with a full-screen design and a pop-up selfie snapper, similar to what we have seen on the Vivo NEX.

Furthermore, as you can see, there are three different formats for the same design. The first one shows the device with a thin module for the front snapper, the second one seems to be a bit wide and the third one with a much more wider module could house multiple and advanced sensors for 3D face detection, including the front camera.

Coming to the second patent, one can see a nearly bezel-less design in the above illustration, featuring a tiny in-screen camera hole at the top left side of the phone for capturing selfies. This is the same design that we have seen on the Huawei Nova 4 and the Samsung Galaxy A8s.

Besides, the company is expected to take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone, called ZenFone 6, at MWC in February 2019. It will be the sequel to the ZenFone 5Z and might feature identical designs shown above.