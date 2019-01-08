Asus Days on Flipkart: Deals on Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Lite L1 and more

Asus and Flipkart have announced Asus Days starting from January 9 until January 11 where the Indian e-commerce player will offer discounts on some of the best-selling Asus smartphones. During the three day sale, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 will be available with no cost EMI through bank credit and debit cards for a period of three to six months. Flipkart is also discounting the complete mobile protection plan on Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 to Rs 99. It is generally priced at Rs 1,299 for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Rs 799 for the Zenfone Max M2. Here is a look at offers on smartphones during Asus Days:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starting at Rs 8,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which was launched last year as a Flipkart exclusive, will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 during Asus Days. The smartphone recently received a permanent price cut to start at Rs 9,999 and customers will get additional Rs 1,000 off during the sale. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. There is also no cost EMI for a period of three and six months during the sale.

In terms of specifications, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z starting at Rs 24,999

Asus Zenfone 5Z is now one of the most affordable flagship smartphones in the market. During Asus Days, it will start at Rs 24,999 and is getting flat Rs 8,000 off on both the storage variants. There is no cost EMI on leading credit and debit credits and Bajaj Finance. Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection plan is available for Rs 399. The 6GB RAM variant of Zenfone 5Z is available at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

The Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It features a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Other deals

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 was launched at a starting price of Rs 5,999 and is now being discounted by Rs 1,000 for Asus Days. The smartphone will be available for Rs 4,999 and complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 399 will be available for Rs 9. The Zenfone Max M1, another budget smartphone from the company, will be available for Rs 7,499 and customers can avail no cost EMI for a period of three or six months. There is also complete mobile protection available for Rs 99 during the three days sale.