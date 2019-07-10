Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has just launched its latest lineup of ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming laptops and desktops. This launch comes just months after the company launched the first batch of RTX graphics card-powered laptops. These new laptops come with the new 9th generation Intel chips with improved design and more. The company has also added the recently launched Nividia GeForce GTX 1660Ti as well as the GeForce GX 1650 graphics cards in some new laptops. Asus has launched seven different gaming laptops with addition gaming desktops. The company has also shared availability and pricing details about all the different models.

Arnold Su, the Business Development Manager for Asus India also issued a statement adding, “We are excited to announce the latest ROG Gaming laptops and desktops variants, which pack in the powerful feature for today’s aspirational gamers and users demanding exceptional performance.” Su went on to state, “The cutting-edge products are crafted with our quintessential focus on providing unrivaled powerful performance and top-notch features. We are affirmative that India’s new-age users will appreciate the latest offerings and look forward to a positive response.”

Vice President and Managing director for Sales and Marketing Group at Intel, Prakash Mallya was also present at the launch event. Mallya added, “Our new 9th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors power the ultimate laptops for gamers and creators taking premium performance to a whole new level.” Now let’s quickly cover everything that Asus ROG launched in India today.

Laptops

Asus ROG G703GXR and Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701:

ROG G703GXR is the top of the line gaming laptop that Asus ROG has to offer in the market. It comes with 9th generation Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 2080 Graphics card. The interesting thing about this laptop is that the Intel Core 9 and GTX 2080 Graphics Card can be overclocked. Beyond this, the laptop sports four NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD slots, a 17.3-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Asus ROG has also added anti-dust cooping technology in the laptop along with support for Xbox Wireless controller. It also features Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0.

Zephyrus S GX701 is somewhat similar to the ROG G703GXR. However, the Zephyrus S GX701 does not allow its users to overclock its CPU and graphics card. GX701 features a 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with Max-Q design. Unlike the G703GXR, the GX701 comes in a dramatically slim 15-inch chassis to fit a 17-inch display. The laptop features Pantone calibrated display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Asus has also added its ProArt TruColor technology in the laptop display along with ROG Active Aerodynamic System. Other features include per-key RGB customization, support for Aura Sync, and more. The Asus ROG G703GXR is priced at Rs 399,990, and the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 starts from Rs 239,990. Both the models are available today on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Strix Scar III, ROG Strix Hero III, Zephyrus S GX531:

Climbing down the ladder, let’s talk about the new Asus ROG Strix Scar III and the ROG Strix Hero III. Asus ROG has made evolutionary upgrades to both the laptops with 9th gen Intel processors with up to Intel Core i9-9880H CPU. In addition to the internal upgrades, the company has also made improvements to the design of both the laptops. One highlight of the new ROG Strix Scar III is the addition of Asus ROG Keystone. This new hardware key allows users to save sensitive data in a ghost drive along with system preferences and more. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with up to 240Hz display (depending on the model) along with 3ms response time.

Asus has also crafted and added a ventilated 3D Flow Zone to improve cooling of the internals of the laptop. Each laptop will come with the support of Aura Sync, Wi-Fi with RangeBoost, and more. For the GPU, the laptop can be configured with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. Other features include up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, and per-key RGB support on the keyboard. Strix Hero III will sport similar hardware except for one change. Instead of sporting a 15.6-inch panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, it will come with a display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III will start for Rs 139,990.

Moving to the Zephyrus S GX531, Asus claims that it is the slimmest gaming laptop in the world. Taking a peek at the specifications, the laptop features a 15-inch display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Asus has also added the 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU. Similar to other ROG models, this one also sports Asus Active Aerodynamic cooling system. The price of Zephyrus S GX531 starts from Rs 239,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502, ROG Strix G G531, and Strix G G731:

Talking about new additions to the ROG lineup, Asus ROG has launched its Asus Zephyrus M GU502. The Zephyrus M gaming laptop sports 15.6-inch screen with FHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The laptop is powered by 9th gen Intel Core i7-9750H with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti. Asus has also added Optimus technology that allows the laptop to use integrated graphics to save battery when the GPU is not in use. Other features include ROG Boost mode, Hi-Fi DAC for the top of the line audio. The company has priced the laptop starting at Rs 149,990.

The company has also launched its latest Asus ROG Strix G Edition lineup with ROG Strix G531 and the G731 models Both the laptops feature 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor along with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. In fact, the company is also offering a model with GTX 1050 GPU. Both the models are priced starting at Rs 59,990 on Flipkart now. The Asus ROG Strix G531 features a 15.6-inch display while the Asus ROG Strix G731 sports a 17.3-inch display. Both models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

ROG Desktops:

Asus ROG Huracan G21CX, ROG GL12CX DT, and ROG GL10CS

Let’s move to the ROG Desktop lineup with the Asus ROG Huracan G21CX. This desktop sports the top of the line 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor along with GeForce RTX 2080 GPU on the Intel Z390 chipset platform. Interested users can overclock the system to get more from the system. The system also comes with support for Aura Sync, ROG Strix Flare keyboard, and ROG Gladius II Mouse. Asus ROG Huracan G21CX is priced starting at Rs 199,990.

The second desktop system is the ROG GL12CX DT with features Intel Core i9-9900K processor. Asus has overclocked the CPU from the factory to up to 5.1GHz. Similar to the previous desktop, it features Intel Z390 platform but packs an even better Nvidia RTX 2080Ti with 11GB VRAM. This is priced starting at Rs 149,990. Moving to the last product, Asus ROG revealed its ROG GL10CS desktop. It features Intel Core i7-97000K with an option to go down to Intel Core i5-9400 processor. For graphics, users will get Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU along with custom ROG DT. This desktop model starts from Rs 61,990.