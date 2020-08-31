Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online

Asus is working on four new smartphones, including the likely successors to the ZenFone Max M2 lineup. According to a new report, the latest information regarding the rumored lineup has just surfaced online. This current information comes just days after the company announced its latest Asus ZenFone 7 Series on the international stage. Looking at the leaked information, the report outlined the internal code names of the devices along with the processors. The company has not launched at mid-range or budget smartphone in quite some time. So, this seems the right time to concentrate on devices that will target a considerable number of potential users. Let’s check out the latest details around the possible Asus ZenFone Max M3 series of devices here. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

Asus ZenFone Max M3 series may come soon; details

As per a new tweet, it looks the company is working on four new devices. These devices include “Lito”, “Lagoon”, “Bengal”, and “Scuba”. As noted above, the report also highlighted the SoC that will power all these devices. Inspecting the specifications, the upcoming devices will target the lower end of the spectrum to the mid-range smartphones. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Digging further, the company noted that the “Lito” device will feature Snapdragon 765 or 765G SoC out of the box. Moving forward, “Lagoon” will come with Snapdragon 690 SoC, “Bengal” will feature Snapdragon 662 SoC or even the Snapdragon 460 SoC. Last but not the least, “Scuba” may also feature Snapdragon 200 series SoC. The report also noted that “Lito”, and “Lagoon” will feature 5G connectivity bringing the latest technology to the mid-range segment. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Beyond the internal code names and processors, there is not much information available online. However, launching the successor to the current ZenFone Max M2 lineup is the logical step for Asus. The company has already launched its flagship Asus ROG Phone 3 aimed at gamers along with the ZenFone 7 lineup. There is no information on the India launch of the rumored series.