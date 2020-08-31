comscore Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus is working on four new smartphones; likely the ZenFone Max M2 lineup
News

Asus is working on four new smartphones; likely the ZenFone Max M2 lineup

News

The company has not launched at mid-range or budget smartphone in a while. So, this seems the right time. Let’s check out the latest details around the possible Asus ZenFone Max M3 series of devices here.

  • Updated: August 31, 2020 10:59 PM IST
Asus-Zenfone-Max-Pro-M2-Android-Pie-beta

Asus is working on four new smartphones, including the likely successors to the ZenFone Max M2 lineup. According to a new report, the latest information regarding the rumored lineup has just surfaced online. This current information comes just days after the company announced its latest Asus ZenFone 7 Series on the international stage. Looking at the leaked information, the report outlined the internal code names of the devices along with the processors. The company has not launched at mid-range or budget smartphone in quite some time. So, this seems the right time to concentrate on devices that will target a considerable number of potential users. Let’s check out the latest details around the possible Asus ZenFone Max M3 series of devices here. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

Asus ZenFone Max M3 series may come soon; details

As per a new tweet, it looks the company is working on four new devices. These devices include “Lito”, “Lagoon”, “Bengal”, and “Scuba”. As noted above, the report also highlighted the SoC that will power all these devices. Inspecting the specifications, the upcoming devices will target the lower end of the spectrum to the mid-range smartphones. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Digging further, the company noted that the “Lito” device will feature Snapdragon 765 or 765G SoC out of the box. Moving forward, “Lagoon” will come with Snapdragon 690 SoC, “Bengal” will feature Snapdragon 662 SoC or even the Snapdragon 460 SoC. Last but not the least, “Scuba” may also feature Snapdragon 200 series SoC. The report also noted that “Lito”, and “Lagoon” will feature 5G connectivity bringing the latest technology to the mid-range segment. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Beyond the internal code names and processors, there is not much information available online. However, launching the successor to the current ZenFone Max M2 lineup is the logical step for Asus. The company has already launched its flagship Asus ROG Phone 3 aimed at gamers along with the ZenFone 7 lineup. There is no information on the India launch of the rumored series.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 8:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 31, 2020 10:59 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2

7499

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 632 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online
News
Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch website; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch website; details

Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

Nokia 3.4 leaked renders reveal design

News

Nokia 3.4 leaked renders reveal design

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

How To

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch website; details

Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

Nokia 3.4 leaked renders reveal design

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online

News

Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Fortnite Season 4 के नए स्कीन्स और प्वाइंट्स ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (POI) हुए लीक

Netflix पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ऑरिजीनल्स और मूवीज, जानें कैसे उठाएं लाभ

Paytm Mall आया हैकर्स के निशाने पर, कंपनी ने कहा- 'यूजर डाटा सुरक्षित'

Sony Xperia 5 II का ऑफिशियल रेंडर आया सामने, 5G नेटवर्क सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme V3 स्मार्टफोन 1 सितंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा कंपनी का सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online
News
Asus is working on four new smartphones; new leaks online
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch website; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch website; details
Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3
Nokia 3.4 leaked renders reveal design

News

Nokia 3.4 leaked renders reveal design
Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers