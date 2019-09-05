Refreshing its thin and light VivoBook series, ASUS has launched X403, X409, and X509 laptops in India. The Asus VivoBook 14 (X403) is priced at Rs 54,990, while the VivoBook 14 (X409) cost Rs 32,990. The VivoBook 15 (X509) comes with a price label of Rs 30,990 in the country. The X403 laptop, which is the most expensive among the three models, promises to offer 24-hour long battery life. The 14-inch laptop is ultraportable and has passed a military-grade level durability test, as per the company.

The Asus VivoBook X509 packs a high-performance 8th Generation Intel Core U-series processors and the latest NVIDIA MX230 discrete graphics. It features a large 15.6-inch display as well as the NanoEdge display bezels. This laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor. It also offers support for Windows 10 precision touchpad technology and multi-finger gestures.

The Asus VivoBook X409 packs two USB 2.0 ports, one USB3.1 Type A (Gen1) and a USB3.1 Type C (Gen 1) port. It is powered by Intel core i5-8265U processor clocked at 1.6GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz). It also supports Intel UHD Graphics 620. The newly launched device comes with a fingerprint sensor, and features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution.

“For Asus, the Indian market is of prime importance. Being committed to bringing the latest innovation and best-in-class offerings to our users in India, we are glad to unveil the three brand new VivoBook offerings: X403, X509 and X409,” Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, ASUS India, said in a statement.

“Each of these laptops have been crafted with precision, introducing a unique attribute in the market today. We are hopeful that the users in pursuit of extremely portable, advanced, and thin and light laptops would opt for the latest VivoBook offerings,” Su added.

– With inputs from IANS