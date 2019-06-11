Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 laptops launched in India; prices start at Rs 33,990

Taiwanese technology company Asus today launched its newest Vivobook laptops in India, the Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15. Asus showcased a full lineup of laptops at Computex this year at Taipei. And now the manufacturer has brought two new additions to the Vivobook series in India. The new Vivobooks from Asus are among the lightweight laptops from the company. The Vivobook 14 weighs in at 1.5kgs, while the Vivobook 15 weighs 1.6kgs.

Asus Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 specifications and features

Both the laptops feature FullHD resolution displays and the bezels around the displays are only 5.7mm thick. In terms of GPUs, both the laptops feature new Nvidia MX series graphics cards. While the Vivobook 14 features the GeForce MX230 GPU, the Vivobook 15 features MX250 GPU. Both have 2GB dedicated video memory. As for the RAM on both the devices, they come with 8GB DDR4 RAM options that are upgradable to 16GB. In terms of connectivity both models come with Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac 2×2 Wi-Fi. The new Vivobooks from Asus feature the newest Intel’s 9th Gen processors as well. The Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 come with Intel’s 9th Gen Core series ‘Whiskey Lake’ CPUs over the previous 8th Gen processors.

The VivoBook 14 features the Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, while the VivoBook 15 features the Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU. Moving on to storage, both the thin laptops come with up to 512GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive. Besides these the laptops also feature 2.5-inch hard drive. Asus does provide some upgrade components in the box which include, which includes a SATA connector, hard drive mounting caddy and thermal paste.

In terms of ports, the VivoBook 14 and Vivobook 15 features USB-A 3.1, USB-A 2.0 (one for VivoBook 14, two for VivoBook 15), USB-C 3.1, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio port, and microSD card reader. The Vivobooks come with ErgoLift hinge technology, this inclines the keyboard segment of the laptops by 3-degrees. In terms of battery the Vivobooks feature dual-cell 37Whr lithium-ion polymer unit.

In terms of color options the new VivoBook 14 and 15 have quite a few options. The color variants include Transparent Silver, Slate Grey, Coral Crush, and Peacock Blue. The VivoBook 15 will be available both online and offline. While the VivoBook 14 is going to be available only on Flipkart. The VivoBook 14 starts at Rs 33,990 and while the Vivobook 15 starts at Rs 34,990 and are available in India starting today.