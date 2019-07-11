Asus Lyra Voice and ROG Rapture routers launched

At an event in Mumbai today, Asus unveiled three lifestyle and gaming products. The first product is called Asus Lyra Voice which is Amazon Alexa-powered Bluetooth stereo speaker. It comes with built-in Wi-Fi router too. The next is ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 RGB gaming router designed for needs of gaming users. Lastly, the company also launched the VG258QR and VG278QR full HD gaming monitors.

“At ROG, gaming has been our forte for over 12 years. With technology constantly evolving, we try to map intricate details that will give every PC gamer the edge while using our products. Lyra voice is yet another example of this technological evolution that will become a part of ASUS’s smart home portfolio alongside AI and Robotics. 2019 will see many such launches in India thus reinforcing our position as an industry leader in the Gaming and Lifestyle segment.” – Mr. Vinay Shetty, Regional Director – Components Business – India & South Asia. Here is everything you need to know about the new Asus products.

Asus Lyra Voice price in India, specifications and features

The Lyra Voice is available for Rs 24,990 and will be available via Amazon India and select offline retail stores. It is basically a Wireless AC 2200 (AiMesh) tri-band Gigabit voice router. As mentioned above, it has Amazon Alexa built-in, making it a smart voice router. You can also use the router as a repeater for your existing home Wi-Fi router.

You get powerful 2 8W stereo speakers with DTS surround sound feature. It is also Bluetooth-enable, which allows you to connect with your smartphone or laptop and play your favorite songs on it. There is Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, one WAN port and one LAN port. The speaker comes with 512MB RAM and 256MB flash storage. The AiMesh router operates at 2.4GHz / 5GHz frequency.

Asus ROG Rapture GT- AC2900 price in India, specifications and features

The ROG Rapture GT- AC2900 will be offered for Rs 23,900 and it will be available via Amazon India and offline stores. The router comes with a 1.8GHz 64-bit dual-core processor, and supports 2.4GHz – 3×3 MIMO technology, and 5GHz 4×4 MIMO tech. You get one internal antenna and three external detachable antennas.

The highlight of the gaming router is the Aura Sync RGB lighting and dedicated gaming port which gives higher bandwidth for lag-free online gaming. You also get one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port. The router also includes AiMesh feature which enables you to create a mesh Wi-Fi system. It also comes with NAT configuration and port forwarding feature to easily select the game to play, select gaming device, activate and done.

Asus VG258QR, VG278QR price, specifications and features

The new gaming monitors are available at Rs 26,500 for the VG258QR, and Rs 32,500 for the VG278QR. You can buy it from Amazon India and Flipkart starting fourth week of July. The monitors are compatible with AMD’s FreeSync technology, come with full HD resolution and support all gamer-centric features. The highlight of these monitors is the 1.65Hz refresh rage and ultra-fast response time of 0.5ms. The VG258QR has a 24.5-inch display whereas the VG278QR has a 27-inch panel.