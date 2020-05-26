Asus may launch ROG III and Zenfone 7 soon

Asus is reportedly going to launch its two new flagship smartphones very soon. According to a report, Asus is likely to announce the ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 smartphones. Both these smartphones could make their official debut by the end of the second quarter. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone III spotted on Geekbench, Wi-Fi Alliance certifications

The company will launch the Zenfone 7 smartphone as the successor to the Asus 6Z, which had a flip camera design. Similarly, we expect the Zenfone 7 smartphone to be flagship device. Packed with latest hardware and come with a quad-core camera set up which is the norm these days. Also Read - Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ROG 3 gaming phone

ROG Phone 3 will be the successor to the ROG Phone 2 which had launched in 2019. And unlike the original ROG device, Asus managed to aggressively price the ROG 2, even though it had the latest set of hardware. This was the first smartphone to comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, even before the OnePlus 7T. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones with Snapdragon 865: Redmi K30 Pro, Zenfone 7 and more

This will be the third ROG Phone gaming smartphone to be launched by the Taiwan-based smartphone company.

We’re yet to hear more about the details of these devices. But the price of the ROG 3 will again make or break for the brand. As you might recall, the ROG Phone 2 was launched by the company with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage at a price of Rs 37,999.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Due to the low price of this smartphone, it was able to compete with the OnePlus series. This smartphone got a HDR AMOLED display, with 120 Hz refresh rate. It came loaded with a mammoth 6000 mAh battery. More importantly, Asus made some design changes to make it ideal for gamers, especially with so many PUBG Mobile gamers out there looking out for a powerful device. We’re expecting ROG 3 to pack features that will yet again appeal to the gamers. It will most likely get the Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB RAM in tow.