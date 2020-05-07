comscore Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1
News

Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

News

The latest Android 10 beta software update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 bumps up the Android security patch level to April 2020.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 5:28 PM IST
asus-zenfone-max-pro-m1-stock-image

Asus has rolled out the second Android 10 beta update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 device. The first Android 10 beta update for the same device was released in January this year. The new update bears version number 17.2017.2004.424. The latest software update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 bumps up the Android security patch level to April 2020.

As per the changelog, the new Android 10 beta update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 fixes a fast charging issue. It also mentions that the Android P image was not upgradable to Android 10, and this has now been fixed. It even improves sound quality at Media and notification sounds. The company has fixed the lock screen wallpaper issue.  After downloading this update, users will now not face any issue in setting the fingerprint for security.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

It fixes low-frequency sounds issue and Arena of Valor without a high frame rate mode issue. You can check the rest of the fixes here. This is not the incremental OTA update, so one will have to download the full-sized update zip. It weighs about 1.6GB. Before downloading, it is advised to keep a full backup of your phone data before flashing. The company itself is warning about potential data wipe issues.

Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes

Also Read

Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes

Besides, just a few weeks back, Asus pushed the latest Android 10 beta update for the Asus Zenfone Max M2 phone too. This handset was launched back in December 2018. The newly released Android 10 update is about 1.52GB in size. It bumps up the software version to  17.2018.2002.29. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 users can download the update from the website. ASUS hasn’t released any details regarding the stable release, but it is expected to roll out soon.

As per the changelog shared by the company, the update for the Asus Zenfone Max M2 brings Android 10 features. These include a system-wide dark mode, optimized gesture navigation, and improved privacy controls. You also get improved Digital Wellbeing tools with new parental controls and much more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 5:28 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

7499

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G flagship chipset announced
News
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G flagship chipset announced
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath announced by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath announced by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart

News

Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G

News

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G

Sony PlayStation s PS Plus subscriptions on Games The Shop revised

Gaming

Sony PlayStation s PS Plus subscriptions on Games The Shop revised

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G flagship chipset announced

Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G

Sonos launches three speakers: Check price and other details

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

News

Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1
Best Mobile Phone Under 15000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 15000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 35000 in India
Best Phone Under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone with 8GB RAM

Top Products

Best Phone with 8GB RAM

हिंदी समाचार

Zomato कर रहा है शराब की होम डिलीवरी की तैयारी, ये है प्लान

कल से खरीद सकेंगे ये लखटकिया स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कितना होगा खर्च

Jio Phone यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगी आरोग्य सेतू (Aarogya Setu) एप

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन, मिलते हैं चार रियर कैमरे

LG Velvet की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, क्या आप खर्च करेंगे इतने पैसे?

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1
News
Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G flagship chipset announced

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G flagship chipset announced
Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart

News

Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart
LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G

News

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G
Sonos launches three speakers: Check price and other details

News

Sonos launches three speakers: Check price and other details