Asus releases second Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus has rolled out the second Android 10 beta update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 device. The first Android 10 beta update for the same device was released in January this year. The new update bears version number 17.2017.2004.424. The latest software update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 bumps up the Android security patch level to April 2020.

As per the changelog, the new Android 10 beta update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 fixes a fast charging issue. It also mentions that the Android P image was not upgradable to Android 10, and this has now been fixed. It even improves sound quality at Media and notification sounds. The company has fixed the lock screen wallpaper issue. After downloading this update, users will now not face any issue in setting the fingerprint for security.

It fixes low-frequency sounds issue and Arena of Valor without a high frame rate mode issue. You can check the rest of the fixes here. This is not the incremental OTA update, so one will have to download the full-sized update zip. It weighs about 1.6GB. Before downloading, it is advised to keep a full backup of your phone data before flashing. The company itself is warning about potential data wipe issues.

Besides, just a few weeks back, Asus pushed the latest Android 10 beta update for the Asus Zenfone Max M2 phone too. This handset was launched back in December 2018. The newly released Android 10 update is about 1.52GB in size. It bumps up the software version to 17.2018.2002.29. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 users can download the update from the website. ASUS hasn’t released any details regarding the stable release, but it is expected to roll out soon.

As per the changelog shared by the company, the update for the Asus Zenfone Max M2 brings Android 10 features. These include a system-wide dark mode, optimized gesture navigation, and improved privacy controls. You also get improved Digital Wellbeing tools with new parental controls and much more.