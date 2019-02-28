comscore
Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

The company is reportedly all set to launch its next flagship on May 16, 2019.

Google unveiled its final stable version of Android Pie operating system back on August 6, 2018. While there are still a lot of companies that have delayed the major updates, Asus has released the official roadmap for the Android 9 Pie updates of its Zenfone smartphones. This might come as a relief for some Asus phone owners as at least they now know which phones Asus is planning to push the Android 9 Pie update.

The Asus Zenfone smartphones that will get the update includes Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone Live, Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone Max Plus (M1), Zenfone 5Q, Zenfone Live (L1), Zenfone Max Pro, Zenfone Max Pro, Zenfone Max (M1), Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5Z, Asus ROG Phone, Zenfone Max Pro (M2), Zenfone Max (M2). Unfortunately, the company hasn’t mentioned which smartphone will first get the update on the prioritization basis.

But, if you own one of the above-mentioned smartphones, then at least you can be happy knowing that ASUS has plans for an update for your Zenfone as well. Besides, Asus’ Zenfone 5Z flagship is already running on the latest Android version. The device received Android 9 Pie update at the end of January 2019. Furthermore, the company’s ROG gaming Phone was earlier spotted on benchmarking site with the latest Android Pie, so its update can’t be far away.

Besides, Asus recently shared a teaser of its upcoming flagship on Twitter, revealing the date and name of the flagship smartphone. The company is reportedly all set to launch its next flagship Zenfone 6 on May 16, 2019, GSMArena reported. It will be the sequel to the Asus ZenFone 5Z, which was launched in the Rs 30,000 price bracket. The ZenFone 5Z is built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, so, its successor is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

