ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

Asus ROG recently launched the ROG Cetra earphones in India. The ROG Cetra earphones will be gaming-centric earphones with an in-ear design. The earbuds come with a bunch of gaming-oriented features. These include 10mm drivers, support for mobile phones, PCs, and Macs. Check out all the features of the headset here. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Asus ROG Cetra, Cetra Core features

The Cetra earphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) along with a USB Type-C connector. There are also three sets of ear gels and fins that will help users have a secure fit on their ears in intense gaming sessions. The design of the earbuds themselves features a tilted front and a bump in the back that help it stay secured on the ear. Also Read - OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990; check details

The 10mm drivers are claimed by the company to produce strong bass and optimized gaming audio. There is also an Ambient Mode for gamers. While the Ambient mode is turned on, the earphones automatically switch off the noise cancellation and let users listen to the sounds around them. This can be especially useful when traveling in public transport or outdoor runs and workouts. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

The earphones feature controls that let you adjust volume, play/pause, and activate ANC mode and Ambient mode. In addition to this, the ROG Cetra earphones also ship with a travel case so that you can store your earphones and its accessories safely in one place.

For aesthetics, the ROG Cetra earphones also feature an RGB ROG logo that lights up every time the earphones are connected, giving it a better, gamer-oriented look and feel. They weigh just 26 grams too.

Pricing

Asus has priced the ROG Cetra gaming at Rs 7,699 in India. Asus has also launched the ROG Cetra Core at Rs 3,999. Instead of the USB Type-C connection, the Cetra Core will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus also announced the ROG Phone III gaming smartphone today. The Asus ROG Phone III is the successor to the second generation of the gaming smartphone that launched last year. The company also claims that this is “the ultimate gaming smartphone” for smartphone gamers.