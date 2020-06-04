comscore Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks | BGR India
Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks

The company is going to launch the new ROG phone and Zenfone series in the coming months.

  Published: June 4, 2020 1:51 PM IST
Asus is gearing up to launch the new ROG phone series. First we came across the 8GB variant of the phone in benchmark listing. Now it’s time for the 12GB RAM model of the phone to surface. As spotted in Geekbench listing, the phone with 12GB RAM passed through its database. Also Read - Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India; goes all AMD

The phone also comes powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. But instead of 8GB, now the phone with 12GB RAM scores big on the benchmarks. Other than that we know very little about the upcoming ROG III phone. The ROG series has been a popular entry in the gaming smartphone segment. The last in the series was the Asus ROG Phone II that was launched in 2019. Also Read - Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

The smartphone is expected to be one of the most advanced gaming devices in the industry, as was made clear by its predecessors. The Geekbench scores suggest the same, at least in terms of performance. The listing sadly doesn’t reveal extra details about the Asus ROG Phone III other that the matching model number and its processor. Also Read - Asus may launch ROG III and Zenfone 7 soon

Asus ROG III features

The Asus ROG Phone III will also likely feature a fancy design and newer, more improved cooling mechanisms, a trend we also saw on past phones. Asus is likely to announce the ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 smartphones. Both these smartphones could make their official debut by the end of the second quarter.

And unlike the original ROG device, Asus managed to aggressively price the ROG 2, even though it had the latest set of hardware. This was the first smartphone to comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, even before the OnePlus 7T. This will be the third ROG Phone gaming smartphone to be launched by the Taiwan-based smartphone company.

