Asus ROG Phone 2 FOTA update brings key mapping, game profile sharing and more

The new Asus ROG Phone 2 update aims to improve overall performance and gameplay experience. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: October 8, 2019 11:58 AM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 4

Asus recently launched the ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone in India. With aggressive pricing, the smartphone comes with top of the line hardware and features to make gaming experience even more intuitive. A new FOTA (firmware over the air) update is now rolling out for the Asus ROG Phone 2. Here is all you need to know.

Asus ROG Phone 2 update detailed

The new firmware for the ROG Phone 2 carries version number 16.0631.1908.12_M3.13.33.28_20190923. It is aimed towards improving the overall performance of the smartphone. There are three big improvements coming as a part of the update, which includes – Armoury Crate, Bluetooth calls and AirTrigger 2.

Under armoury crate Asus has “added AirTrigger, key mapping and macro customization options for Game scenario profiles, and sharing game profiles with other ROG Phone 2 users.” The company has also added “options to switch between connected Bluetooth audio devices on the fly directly on the call screen.” Lastly, with AirTrigger 2, you can “now launch any app by long squeezing or short squeezing the device.”

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India

The ROG Phone 2 price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is Rs 37,999. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant will retail at Rs 59,999.

Specifications and features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a massive 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, there is a heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

Features Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 6,000mAh

