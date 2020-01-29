comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 beta 6 rolls out to users | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone 2 gets Android 10 Beta 6 update with bug fixes and more

With the new update, the Asus ROG Phone 2 adds support for Google play system updates and Android 10 dark theme to the device.

  January 29, 2020 3:46 PM IST
Asus has started rolling out another software update for its ROG Phone 2 users. This new update brings bug fixes and performance improvements. It is the sixth Android 10 beta update, after the beta program began back in November 2019. Here is everything you need to know.

The update carries the software build version number V17.0210.1912.50 and has a size of around 1.09GB that includes several bug fixes along with improvements to accessories compatibility and system stability. The update is currently rolling out for users based in Russia, PiunikaWeb reports.

As per the changelog, the new update brings fixes in the Bluetooth connectivity issue. It also includes new features such as advance brightness bar on the quick settings panel, changing the style of power button menu, added suggested actions and replies in notification with new Wi-Fi network design, and more. The update further adds support for Google play system updates and Android 10 dark theme.

Asus is rolling out the OTA update in a phased process. So, it could take a while, before reaching all ROG Phone 2 beta enrolled devices gradually. To download the latest beta update, you will either receive a push notification. Alternately, the update can also be manually checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, features

Asus unveiled the ROG Phone 2 smartphone in July, last year. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back. It houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other features include a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. There is also a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options for the device include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

