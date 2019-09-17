Asus unveiled its latest ROG Phone 2 in July this year. Now, the company is expected to launch the gaming smartphone in India soon. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The device is currently listed on Flipkart, suggesting that it will soon make its debut in the Indian market. The Asus ROG Phone II is listed under the e-commerce giant’s ‘Upcoming Launches’ category with #CrackTheCode hashtag. The exact launch date of the gaming phone is still unknown. But, we do know the specifications and features of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone II. Here’s everything you need to know.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 2 will comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 10-bit HDR display also boasts 108 percent DCI-P3 color space. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Asus could launch the handset in 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage option.

For a complete gaming experience, the smartphone boasts front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The speakers come with larger chambers, and are reportedly twice as loud as the ones found on the ROG Phone. The handset also packs a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. There are four microphones onboard, as well as specially placed antennas that streaming is seamless. The ROG Phone 2 will also come with a bunch of gaming accessories. These include the likes of the Kunai Gamepad, TwinView Dock II, AirTriggers, and more.

During heavy-duty gaming sessions, devices tend to get hot, which in turn affects overall performance. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees.

The unit claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. For photography sessions, there is a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel Quad Bayer sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a massive 6,000mAh battery.

