Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart with new increased price

Asus has once again resumed ROG Phone 2 sales on Flipkart after the pandemic lockdown break. The phone has come back in stock after months of unavailability. The smartphone was launched back in July 2019 at a starting price of Rs 37,999. Now when the sales have been resumed, Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India has been hiked by Rs 2,000 for the 8GB RAM model. It will not cost you Rs 39,999 instead of Rs 37,999. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 को किया गया स्पॉट, दमदार प्रोसेसर और रैम के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Asus India notes that the price increase is due to the increase in the GST rates on mobile phones. Also, the US dollar price has increased against Indian rupee. Some of you might not know that Asus had also launched a 12GB RAM model of the same phone late last year. Priced at Rs 59,999, the 12GB Ram model of Asus ROG Phone 2 had gone on sale in December 2019 for the first time. The company has also increased the price of it to Rs 62,999, but the availability of the top-end variant isn’t known yet. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone III live image and key specifications leaked

Specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 TENAA certification, reveals overclocked Snapdragon 865 chipset

The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees.

Story Timeline