comscore Asus ROG Phone II is getting Android 10, rollout commences today
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today
News

Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today

News

The Android 10 update brings new enhancements and features such as Dark theme, Gesture Navigation to the Asus ROG Phone 2.

  • Published: March 9, 2020 2:20 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 2

Asus launched the ROG Phone 2 with Android 9 which has since received many updates. And now the Taiwanese company is rolling out a new update for the gaming smartphone which introduced Android 10 on it. The Android 10 update brings new enhancements and features such as Dark theme, Gesture Navigation, and improved privacy controls to ROG Phone 2. The worldwide rollout of Android 10 begins today.

Related Stories


The highlights include a new Dark theme that can be enabled or disabled for specific apps or the entire phone, making it easier on the eye in dim environments. Gesture Navigation allows users to perform common tasks, such as navigate back, go to the home screen, or launch Google Assistant, with simple swipe and pull gestures. Privacy has also been improved to give users easier control over their personal data: all privacy controls are now in one place, and users can customize how location information is shared with apps.

Asus was testing out the Android 10 update in a beta for up until today. The previous update carried the software build version number V17.0210.1912.50 and has a size of around 1.09GB that includes several bug fixes along with improvements to accessories compatibility and system stability.

Asus ROG Phone 2 gets Android 10 Beta 6 update with bug fixes and more

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 gets Android 10 Beta 6 update with bug fixes and more

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 was unveiled back in July, last year. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back. It houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other features include a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. There is also a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options for the device include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 2:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

4

37999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today
Antutu benchmark apps removed from Google Play Store

News

Antutu benchmark apps removed from Google Play Store

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update

Holi 2020: How to download and share stickers on WhatsApp

How To

Holi 2020: How to download and share stickers on WhatsApp

Oppo F15 price cut in India: Report

Deals

Oppo F15 price cut in India: Report

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today

Antutu benchmark apps removed from Google Play Store

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update

Samsung Galaxy A41 gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update
Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked

News

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked
Infinix S5 Pro Review

Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review
Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

हिंदी समाचार

जल्द ही ओप्पो लॉन्च करेगी अपना स्मार्ट टीवी, नोकिया, वनप्लस को देगी टक्कर

27 मार्च को लॉन्च होंगे शाओमी के दो ताकतवर स्मार्टफोन, जानिए इसकी खास बातें और कीमत

होली पर अपने दोस्तों को इन खास तरीकों से कर सकते हैं विश

क्या आपका स्मार्टफोन होली में झेल पाएगा पानी और रंग की मार?

रियलमी बैंड दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting Android 10, rollout commences today
Antutu benchmark apps removed from Google Play Store

News

Antutu benchmark apps removed from Google Play Store
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update
Samsung Galaxy A41 gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications
Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked

News

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked