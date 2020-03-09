Asus launched the ROG Phone 2 with Android 9 which has since received many updates. And now the Taiwanese company is rolling out a new update for the gaming smartphone which introduced Android 10 on it. The Android 10 update brings new enhancements and features such as Dark theme, Gesture Navigation, and improved privacy controls to ROG Phone 2. The worldwide rollout of Android 10 begins today.

The highlights include a new Dark theme that can be enabled or disabled for specific apps or the entire phone, making it easier on the eye in dim environments. Gesture Navigation allows users to perform common tasks, such as navigate back, go to the home screen, or launch Google Assistant, with simple swipe and pull gestures. Privacy has also been improved to give users easier control over their personal data: all privacy controls are now in one place, and users can customize how location information is shared with apps.

Asus was testing out the Android 10 update in a beta for up until today. The previous update carried the software build version number V17.0210.1912.50 and has a size of around 1.09GB that includes several bug fixes along with improvements to accessories compatibility and system stability.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 was unveiled back in July, last year. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back. It houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other features include a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. There is also a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options for the device include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

