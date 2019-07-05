comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23: All you need to know
  Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23, will feature 120Hz display
News

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23, will feature 120Hz display

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 is expected to be the first smartphone to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. It is also tipped to feature 30W fast charging support.

  Published: July 5, 2019 5:11 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone TwinView Dock

Asus ROG Phone 2 will launch on July 23. Last month a report claimed that ROG Phone 2 will launch on July 23 and now, the company has officially confirmed that date. The Taiwanese smartphone maker confirmed the official launch date of ROG Phone 2 via a post on Weibo. The teaser for launch shows that the device is being launched in collaboration with Tencent Games. The launch is scheduled for 1PM Chinese time (or 10.30AM IST) on July 23.

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch on July 23: All you need to know

The ROG Phone 2 will succeed the ROG Phone as the gaming smartphone for this year. It is expected to bring major changes, including key changes to the display. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 120Hz display, which will be an upgrade over the 90Hz display seen on its predecessor. It will become the first smartphone to debut with 120Hz AMOLED display. OnePlus 7 Pro has an AMOLED display with support for fast 90Hz refresh rate.

asus, asus rog phone 2, asus rog phone 2 teaser, rog phone 2 specs

Photo: Droidshout

The details regarding ROG Phone 2 remain scarce at this moment but it will have tough competition. Gaming smartphones have emerged as a big trend this year. There is BlackShark 2 and Nubia Red Magic 2, which feature gamer-centric features. The ROG Phone 2 was initially rumored to debut at Computex 2019 but seems to have been delayed. The second generation device is already tipped to support 30W fast charging. The original model also supported 30W fast charging so that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

The ROG Phone 2, like its predecessor, is expected to sport RGB lighting support and active cooling accessories. Asus is expected to include software features to enhance the gaming experience. It is also likely to feature dual or triple camera setup with support for 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It needs to be seen whether Asus brings any other customization to the device this year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 5:11 PM IST

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch set for July 23
Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging
