Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 has been officially launched in India. Successor to the ROG Phone from last year, the new Asus phone brings even faster screen refresh rate, more RAM and storage, bigger battery and much more. The new ROG Phone 2 also brings in some minor design improvements too. Here is all you need to know.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India

The second gaming smartphone from Asus will be available for Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant will be available for Rs 59,999. Sale begins from September 30 at 12:00AM and you will be able to buy it from Flipkart. There will be 10 percent discount on ICICI and Axis bank cards. The ROG Phone 2 will compete with the likes of Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2 smartphones.

Specifications and features

The ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminium frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It now sports a 120Hz display, which is the fastest refresh rate on any smartphone yet. The display offers Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB of non-expandable storage. In the photography department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. At the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone supports Wi Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G VoLTE and dual SIM card slots. There are also two USB Type-C ports on the phone.

With this phone, the company is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0.

Vapor chamber cooling on ROG Phone 2

On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees.

