comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 will go on sale on November 7: Price in India, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications, availability
News

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications, availability

News

The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 in India. With this gaming phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery and more.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 4:45 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 5

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow at 12:00PM. This is the second gaming phone from Asus, and it comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 in the country. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model will cost Rs 59,999. As for the sale offers, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 5 percent discount on the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

Asus 6Z Android 10 update with ZenUI 6 now rolling out

Also Read

Asus 6Z Android 10 update with ZenUI 6 now rolling out

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

Watch: How to configure & use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

Features ROG Phone 2
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 6,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 4:45 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

4

37999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
News
Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
Here are some tips and tricks for the new PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Gaming

Here are some tips and tricks for the new PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

News

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series this month

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7
Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India

Smart TVs

Nokia partners Flipkart to foray into Smart TV segment in India
Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y5s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme ने फेस्टिवल सीजन में 52 लाख स्मार्टफोन बेच बनाया रिकॉर्ड

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सएप ने अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर जोड़ी नई प्राइवेसी सेटिंग, जानें क्या है खास

क्रेडिट कार्ड से भी छोटा है Stuffcool का यह 10000mAh Power Bank

ASUS ROG Phone II को कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
News
Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7
Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

News

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent
WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know
Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series this month

News

Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series this month