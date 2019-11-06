The Asus ROG Phone 2 is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow at 12:00PM. This is the second gaming phone from Asus, and it comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 in the country. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model will cost Rs 59,999. As for the sale offers, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 5 percent discount on the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

Watch: How to configure & use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

Features ROG Phone 2 Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 6,000mAh

Story Timeline