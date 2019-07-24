comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 price revealed, comes in a total of six variants
Asus ROG Phone 2 price revealed; comes in a total of six variants in China

The new Asus ROG Phone 2 comes in a total of six variants in China and these are up on pre-orders on JD.com. It is the world's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 Plus.

  Published: July 24, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Asus announced its second generation ROG Phone 2 in China on Monday, while the official launch event took place on Tuesday. The company has revealed pricing and variants that it is going to sell in Chinese market. The new Asus ROG Phone 2 comes in a total of six variants in China, and these are up on pre-orders on JD.com.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 Plus. Asus has also improved upon display from the original ROG Phone, and it now offers 120Hz refresh rate. Here’s the pricing and availability.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Price and availability

The ROG Phone 2 comes in six variants. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,000). The second variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage carries a price tag of RMB 5,999 (approximately Rs 60,000). Both phones also come in a separate variant called ‘Enjoy Peace in Beijing’, and these offer equal amount of RAM and storage. But these are priced RMB 200 higher at RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,000) and RMB 6,199 (approximately Rs 62,000).

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions: Big power, built for gamers

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions: Big power, built for gamers

Asus has also launched two special variants – a Zhizun version priced at RMB 7,999 (approximately Rs 80,000) and an Esports Armour Version priced at RMB 12,999 (approximately Rs 1,30,000). These phones are now up for pre-orders from JD.com, with the sale date of July 31.

Asus ROG Phone 2 features, specifications

The ROG Phone 2 flaunts a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The 10-bit HDR display also boasts 108 percent DCI-P3 color space. For a complete gaming experience, the smartphone boasts front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The speakers come with larger chambers, and are reportedly twice as loud as the ones found on the ROG Phone. Unlike many of the flagship devices, the new smartphone retains the 3.5mm audio jack. There are four microphones onboard, as well as specially placed antennas that streaming is seamless. The ROG Phone 2 will also come with a bunch of gaming accessories. These include the likes of the Kunai Gamepad, TwinView Dock II, AirTriggers, and more.

For photography, there is a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel Quad Bayer sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a massive 6,000mAh battery. The unit claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0.

Features Asus ROG Phone Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 69999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 8MP 24MP
Battery 4,000mAh 6,000mAh

