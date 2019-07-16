comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 leaked images confirm 120Hz display | BGR India
Asus ROG Phone 2 real-world images leak online; confirm a 120Hz display

Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC is an overclocked version of the normal Snapdragon 855 SoC for gaming. Just a day after the announcement, real-world images of the Asus ROG Phone 2 have leaked online.

  Published: July 16, 2019 2:43 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics giant Asus is working on launching its upcoming high-end smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 2. Asus has already revealed that its upcoming smartphone will sport the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. In fact, the ROG Phone 2 will be the first smartphone in the market to feature the just released SoC. The announcement came just hours after semiconductor giant Qualcomm announced the launch of its latest flagship SoC. Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC is an overclocked version of the normal Snapdragon 855 SoC for gaming. Just a day after the announcement, real-world images of the Asus ROG Phone 2 have leaked online.

The real-world images of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 2 initially leaked on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The two images provided here give us a clear idea of the design of the upcoming smartphone. In addition to the design, we also get to know that the display on the smartphone will feature a 120Hz display. Taking a closer look at the design of the smartphone, we can see the usual top and bottom bezels on the front. These bezels likely indicate the presence of front-facing dual speakers with one on the top and other on the bottom.

Other things that we can see in the images include a slightly update theme along with on-screen navigation buttons. The image indicating a 120Hz display also confirmed that the screen can run in three different screen refresh rates. Talking about all the three different refresh rates, we can see 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz as the different options. For context, OnePlus comes with a 90Hz display. It is possible that the company has also added an automatic switch or toggle to switch between different refresh rates.

Taking a look at the device, it is likely that Asus will launch a number of new accessories with the upcoming smartphone. In fact, it is highly likely that the accessories that came with the original smartphone will also work with the new smartphone. Beyond this, this also paves a way for some new accessories that will work with the new smartphone as well as the old one.

  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 2:43 PM IST

