Asus ROG Phone 2 sale in India today at 12PM: All you need to know
Asus ROG Phone 2 sale in India today at 12PM: All you need to know

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is priced at Rs 37,999 in India. Customers can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

  Published: November 7, 2019 9:01 AM IST
If you are planning to purchase the Asus ROG Phone 2, then you can buy it today as it will go on sale at 12:00PM. This gaming phone will be available via Flipkart. The device is priced at Rs 37,999 in India. For the mentioned price, Asus is giving the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. You can also go for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 59,999. As for the sale offers, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well.

Specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

Features Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 6,000mAh

