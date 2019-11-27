comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale in India today: Price, features
Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 in India. This gaming phone will be available via Flipkart.

  Published: November 27, 2019 9:01 AM IST
The Asus ROG Phone 2 is all set to go on sale in India again today. The gaming smartphone will be up for grabs at 12:00PM. This gaming phone will be available via Flipkart. The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 in India. Asus will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for the mentioned price.

You can also buy the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which will coast Rs 59,999. As for the sale offers, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well. The company is terming this ‘The Biggest ROG Phone II Sale’ because it has arranged for more devices than usual for this sale.

Asus Zenbook 14, Zenbook Flip 14 laptops launched in India: Check price, features

Asus Zenbook 14, Zenbook Flip 14 laptops launched in India: Check price, features

Asus ROG Phone 2: Specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. For selfies, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees.

The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0.

  Published Date: November 27, 2019 9:01 AM IST

