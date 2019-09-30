comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8
The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 in India. The Asus ROG Phone 2 will go on sale again on October 8, and you will be able to buy it from Flipkart. 

  • Published: September 30, 2019 10:02 AM IST
asus-rog-phone-2-bgr-24

Asus recently launched its latest gaming phone, called ROG Phone 2, in India. On September 30, the smartphone went on sale at 12:00AM (midnight), as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. But, the gaming device is already out of stock on the mentioned e-commerce website. The Asus ROG Phone 2 will go on sale again on October 8, and you will be able to buy it from Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Price in India, sale offers

The ROG Phone 2 is the second gaming phone from Asus, and it comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant will cost Rs 59,999. You will get 10 percent discount with ICICI bank and Axis bank cards. The ROG Phone 2 will compete with the likes of Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2 smartphones.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Specifications, features

The AsusROG Phone 2 is not much different from its predecessor in terms of design. It still sports an aluminum frame with front Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The handset packs a massive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution. With this phone, Asus is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming.

The gaming phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents.

Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The ROG Phone 2 offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. You also get dual SIM card slots with this device. There are two USB Type-C ports as well.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

37999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP
  Published Date: September 30, 2019 10:02 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K10 Plus स्मार्टफोन Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में 4,050mAh battery और Snapdragon 632 के साथ बिक्री के लिए आया

Xiaomi Redmi 8A दोपहर 2 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Billion Days : 4 अक्टूबर तक हर रोज सेल पर आएगा Realme XT स्मार्टफोन, जानें ऑफर्स

Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Oppo Reno 2F की सेल भारत में 4 अक्टूबर से होगी शुरू

