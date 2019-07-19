comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, images listed on TENAA
Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, images listed on TENAA ahead of launch

The TENAA listing for anticipated Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with model numbers ASUS_I001DA and ASUS_I001DB. Along with the images revealing design, the listing mentions almost all specifications of the high-end gaming smartphone.

  Published: July 19, 2019 11:49 AM IST
Taiwanese electronics giant Asus is expected to launch its next-gen gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 2, on July 23. Asus has already teased that the upcoming smartphone will be world’s first to sport the Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform. Earlier this week, we also saw some leaked live images of the alleged phone, and now TENAA has revealed almost everything.

The TENAA listing for anticipated Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with model numbers ASUS_I001DA and ASUS_I001DB. Along with the images revealing design, the listing mentions almost all specifications of the high-end gaming smartphone. It notes that Asus ROG Phone 2 has a bigger OLED display of 6.59 inches with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2340 pixels (FHD+) resolution. The highlight of the display is its 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of design, since the front display is standard 19:9, one can see the regular top and bottom bezels like the original ROG Phone. The front can be seen equipped with dual front-firing speakers, while the rear side largely resembles the predecessor with RGB light logo. The back is also seen with dual-camera setup, but missing the fingerprint sensor, which means there could be one in the display itself.

The TENAA listing also mentions a 2.95GHz octa-core processor, which as per Asus will be the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS and will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM in China. It will be offered in storage options including 128GB, 512GB and 1TB. The smartphone packs 5,900mAh battery, which means probably the first to pack such big battery in smartphone.

It appears that Asus ROG Phone 2 will launch on July 23 in China. The Taiwanese smartphone maker confirmed the official launch date of ROG Phone 2 via a post on Weibo. The teaser for launch shows that the device is being launched in collaboration with Tencent Games. The launch is scheduled for 1:00PM Chinese time (or 10.30AM IST) on July 23.

Features Asus ROG Phone Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 69999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh

