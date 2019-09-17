Asus unveiled its new gaming phone, called ROG Phone 2, in July this year. Now, the company has revealed the exact India launch date of the phone. The Asus ROG Phone 2 will make its debut in India on September 23. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming gaming phone from Asus.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 10-bit HDR display also boasts 108 percent DCI-P3 color space. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Asus could launch the handset in 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage option.

The ROG Phone II is all set to revolutionise smartphone gaming forever and knockout other flagships. 23rd September is the day when the ROG Phone II will quench the thirst for the ultimate weapon. #ROGPhoneII #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/3grhYg4ubg — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) September 17, 2019

For a complete gaming experience, the smartphone boasts front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The speakers come with larger chambers, and are reportedly twice as loud as the ones found on the ROG Phone. The handset also packs a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. There are four microphones onboard, as well as specially placed antennas that streaming is seamless. The ROG Phone 2 will also come with a bunch of gaming accessories. These include the likes of the Kunai Gamepad, TwinView Dock II, AirTriggers, and more.

On the ROG Phone 2, Asus has heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. It comes with vents that direct the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. Since the heat is redirected outside the phone, the company includes the second generation AeroActive Cooler II in the box. This drops the temperature of the exterior by up to five degrees.

The unit claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. There is also support for 30W ROG HyperCharge as well as Quick Charge 4.0. For photography sessions, Asus has added a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel Quad Bayer sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, you will get a 24-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. With this phone, the company is offering a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price (expected)

The India price of the Asus ROG Phone 2 could be close to the European pricing. The Asus ROG Phone 2 price has been at EUR 899 (approximately Rs 71,400) in Europe. This price is for the phone’s standard variant. There could also be an Ultimate Edition of the gaming phone, priced at EUR 1,199 (approximately Rs 95,200). As mentioned above, this device will go on sale via Flipkart.

Features Asus ROG Phone 2 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 6,000mAh

