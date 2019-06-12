comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 to offer 120Hz display, confirms company | BGR India
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 to offer 120Hz display, confirms company
Asus ROG Phone 2 to offer 120Hz display, confirms company

Asus has officially confirmed that its upcoming ROG Phone 2 will feature 120Hz display. It is likely that the gaming phone will pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 3:00 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone back

Asus recently revealed that it will be working with Tencent for the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 2. Now, the company has confirmed that the gaming handset will feature a 120Hz display. Asus disclosed this information via Weibo in partnership with Chinese fighting game “Under the One Man.” Asus ROG has also promised that more future games will also be optimized for the 120Hz standard.

Moreover, the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be the third smartphone to comes with a whopping 120Hz display. The other two were the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2. Additionally, the forthcoming ROG phone 2 will also offer exclusive gaming software optimization from Tencent Games for a better experience.

Besides, the ROG Phone 2 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It will reportedly be paired with 12GB RAM option. As is the case with gaming phones, this device might too pack a refined cooling mechanism. Furthermore, Gizchina reported that the handset should offer a notorious design with its sharp lines and LED accents colors.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Moreover, similar to its predecessor, the Asus ROG Phone 2 might also offer a bunch of accessories to improve the gaming experience. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the gaming device will be released in July. Besides, the ROG Phone that was launched last year, was praised for its design and top-notch hardware. Customers can buy this gaming device for Rs 69,999.

In addition, it is currently available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the specifications, the ROG Phone was launched with a 6-inch without any notch. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. Asus has fitted an AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and support for HDR gaming. The device does not come with a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

The company has also added three ultrasonic pressure sensitive zones on the top and bottom sides. The reason behind this is to give gamers more controls in an effort to mimic a gaming controller. Furthermore, the device comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back with dual pixel Phase Detection Auto Focus.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 3:00 PM IST

