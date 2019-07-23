comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared
Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Gaming smartphones compared

The new Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a powerful chipset, better display and refined design. Here is how it competes with the Black Shark 2 and Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphones.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 1:02 PM IST
asus-rog-phone-2-bgr-15

After all the leaks and rumors over the past few months, Asus finally launched the ROG Phone 2. The new gaming smartphone from the Taiwanese company comes with improved design and hardware, along with new features. It will closely compete with the Black Shark 2 and Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphones. Here is a closer look at the price, specifications and features of the smartphones.

Price in India, availability

The Asus ROG Phone 2 has just been unveiled, but there is no word on India launch yet. It will likely be available for around Rs 70,000. The Black Shark 2 and Red Magic 3 are already available in India. You can buy the Black Shark 2 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 39,999, and 12GB RAM with 256GB model for Rs 49,999. The Black Shark 2 is available via Flipkart.

The Red Magic 3 is also offered in two variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage price is set at Rs 35,999. The higher model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 46,999. You can buy the smartphone from Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Display

The ROG Phone 2 comes with a bigger 6.59-inch display. It is an AMOLED panel with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The 10-bit HDR display also boasts 108 percent DCI-P3 color space. The Red Magic 3 comes with a slightly bigger 6.65-inch super AMOLED screen, whereas the Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel.

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Specifications

The ROG Phone 2 is the first smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core SoC. It is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB storage options. The Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2 are both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Cameras

The Red Magic 3 comes with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. Asus has equipped its smartphone with dual cameras – 48-megapixel primary + 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper. Talking about Black Shark 2, you get dual cameras at the back – 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity and OS

On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, and GPS. In the software department, you get Android 9 Pie OS with respective custom UI on top.

Battery and security

To keep things ticking, Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, Quick Charge 4+ and reverse charging support. The Black Shark 2 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Nubia gaming phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2 nubia Red Magic 3 Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 39999 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie 9 Pie Android Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP 48MP Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 16MP 24MP
Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 6,000mAh

