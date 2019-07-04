Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

Gaming smartphones are getting a lot of attention these days. The Asus ROG Phone was appreciated for its display, hardware and features. Now, the Taiwanese company is gearing up to launch its successor – the Asus ROG Phone 2. The launch event is set for July 23 in Beijing, China. Asus will showcase it at ChinaJoy 2019 expo, which will take place in Shanghai. Now, details of the smartphone have surfaced.

Asus ROG Phone 2 charging details

We have already heard rumors and came across leaked specifications. The upcoming smartphone has now cleared China’s mandatory 3C certification (via GSMArena). It reveals that the ROG Phone 2 will come with 30W fast charging. The certification reveals two models – I001DA with 9V at 2A = 18W, same as Asus 6Z. The other model I001DB supports charging at 5-10V and 3A, which is 30W. The model number I001D also surfaced in Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC documents. There is no word on the battery capacity.

Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will feature a 120Hz display. It disclosed this information via Weibo in partnership with Chinese fighting game “Under the One Man.” Asus ROG has also promised that future games will also be optimized for the 120Hz standard.

Asus ROG Phone 2 rumored features, specifications

The ROG Phone 2 will be powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It will also feature up to 12GB RAM option according to reports. As is the case with gaming phones, this device too will pack a refined cooling mechanism. The smartphone will reportedly be available for RMB 4,399 (Rs 44,400 approximately). India pricing will likely be higher considering ROG Phone is available at Rs 69,999.

To recall, the ROG Phone features a 6-inch FHD+ display without any notch. Asus has fitted an AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for HDR gaming. The company has also added three ultrasonic pressure sensitive zones on the top and bottom sides. The reason behind this is to give gamers more controls in an effort to mimic a gaming controller.

Features Asus ROG Phone Price 69999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

